Seventh Ward Elementary recently recognized 17 students for showing exceptional patience in class.
The following students were selected by their homeroom teacher for the kindness they have displayed: Amelia Aiken, Levi Byers, Preston Davey, Falynn Decker, Ian Diaz, Cooper English, Garrett Gautreaux, Caroline Gomez-Palacios, Reid Hoolahan, Baylen Johnson, Kendon Jones, Cali Martin, Zaden Mayeux, Eric Nguyen, Heather Rabb, Sebastian Rangel-Sanchez, and Cullen Whitehead.
