Seventh Ward patience winners

Pictured are Seventh Ward Elementary’s patience winners selected by their homeroom teachers. Bottom row, from left, are Preston Davey, Eric Nguyen, Garrett Gautreaux, Reid Hoolahan, and Cooper English. Middle row, from left, are Heather Rabb, Cali Martin, Zaden Mayeux, Caroline Gomez-Palacios, Ian Diaz, and Baylen Johnson. Top row, from left, Kendon Jones, Falynn Decker, Levi Byers, Cullen Whitehead, Amelia Aiken, and Sebastian Rangel-Sanchez.

 Photo Submitted

Seventh Ward Elementary recently recognized 17 students for showing exceptional patience in class.

The following students were selected by their homeroom teacher for the kindness they have displayed: Amelia Aiken, Levi Byers, Preston Davey, Falynn Decker, Ian Diaz, Cooper English, Garrett Gautreaux, Caroline Gomez-Palacios, Reid Hoolahan, Baylen Johnson, Kendon Jones, Cali Martin, Zaden Mayeux, Eric Nguyen, Heather Rabb, Sebastian Rangel-Sanchez, and Cullen Whitehead.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.