Seventh Ward Elementary recently recognized 17 students for showing exceptional respect.
The following students were selected by their homeroom teacher for the respect they have displayed in class: Hailey Ash, Caroline Burcham, Rowen Busby, Antonio Escobar-Castellanos, Skylar Germany, Bear Harris, Mason Lang, Nozomi McCain, Kace Milling, Macy Peak, Eva Stewart, Cha’ney Sura, Sofia Wallace, Hallie Weber, Noah White, Pearce Wickwire, and Darius Williams, Jr.
