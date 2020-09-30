Seventh Ward respect winners

Pictured are Seventh Ward Elementary’s respect winners selected by their homeroom teachers. Bottom row, from left, are Mason Lang, Hailey Ash, Kace Milling, Darius Williams, Jr., and Sofia Wallace. Middle row, from left, are Caroline Burcham, Eva Stewart, Antonio Escobar-Castellanos, Nozomi McCain, Hallie Weber, and Rowen Busby. Top row, from left, are Macy Peak, Pearce Wickwire, Bear Harris, Noah White, Cha’ney Sura, and Skylar Germany.

 Graphic provided by Leigh Potts

Seventh Ward Elementary recently recognized 17 students for showing exceptional respect.

The following students were selected by their homeroom teacher for the respect they have displayed in class: Hailey Ash, Caroline Burcham, Rowen Busby, Antonio Escobar-Castellanos, Skylar Germany, Bear Harris, Mason Lang, Nozomi McCain, Kace Milling, Macy Peak, Eva Stewart, Cha’ney Sura, Sofia Wallace, Hallie Weber, Noah White, Pearce Wickwire, and Darius Williams, Jr.

