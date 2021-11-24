Seventh Ward Elementary recognizes students for showing responsibility

Seventh Ward Elementary recently recognized 16 students for showing exceptional responsibility in class.
The following students were selected by their homeroom teacher for the responsibility they have displayed: Chloe Beard, Allison Beck, Carmen Casanova, Nadina Casanova, Caleb Castleberry, Evie Digirolamo, Josie Digirolamo, Steven Duval, Hollyn Fillingame, Clara Harrell, Ava Holleman, Parker Leonard, Olivia Moreau, Ava Patterson, Regina Rangel Sanchez, and Scarlette Scott.
