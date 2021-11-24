Seventh Ward Elementary recognizes students for showing responsibility

Pictured are Seventh Ward Elementary’s responsibility winners selected by their homeroom teachers. Bottom row, from left, are Ava Holleman, Caleb Castleberry, Parker Leonard, Hollyn Fillingame, and Ava Patterson. Middle row, from left, are Steven Duval, Nadina Casanova, Carmen Casanova, Evie Digirolamo, Josie Digirolamo, and Chloe Beard. Top row, from left, are Scarlette Scott, Regina Rangel Sanchez, Allison Beck, Clara Harrell, and Olivia Moreau.

 Photo submitted

Seventh Ward Elementary recently recognized 16 students for showing exceptional responsibility in class.

The following students were selected by their homeroom teacher for the responsibility they have displayed: Chloe Beard, Allison Beck, Carmen Casanova, Nadina Casanova, Caleb Castleberry, Evie Digirolamo, Josie Digirolamo, Steven Duval, Hollyn Fillingame, Clara Harrell, Ava Holleman, Parker Leonard, Olivia Moreau, Ava Patterson, Regina Rangel Sanchez, and Scarlette Scott.

