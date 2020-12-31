Seventh Ward self-control winners

Pictured are Seventh Ward Elementary’s self-control winners selected by their homeroom teachers. Bottom row, from left, are Harper Weber, Ayniese Landry, Hinslie Shealy, Diego Licona-Velasquez, Jade Hisaw, and Molly Marionneaux. Middle row, from left, are Savannah Keller, Laila Jones, Aiden Bosarge, Presley Lucas, and Shawn Rabb. Top row, from left, are Kaz McDade, Kimber Barfield, Collins Thornton, Callie Fontenot, Allison Anderson, and Kamen Soileau.

 Photo Submitted

Seventh Ward Elementary recently recognized 17 students for showing exceptional self-control in class.

The following students were selected by their homeroom teacher for the self-control they have displayed: Allison Anderson, Kimber Barfield, Aiden Bosarge, Callie Fontenot, Jade Hisaw, Laila Jones, Savannah Keller, Ayniese Landry, Diego Licona-Velasquez, Presley Lucas, Molly Marionneaux, Kaz McDade, Shawn Rabb, Hinslie Shealy, Kamen Soileau, Collins Thornton, and Harper Weber.

