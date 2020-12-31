Seventh Ward Elementary recently recognized 17 students for showing exceptional self-control in class.
The following students were selected by their homeroom teacher for the self-control they have displayed: Allison Anderson, Kimber Barfield, Aiden Bosarge, Callie Fontenot, Jade Hisaw, Laila Jones, Savannah Keller, Ayniese Landry, Diego Licona-Velasquez, Presley Lucas, Molly Marionneaux, Kaz McDade, Shawn Rabb, Hinslie Shealy, Kamen Soileau, Collins Thornton, and Harper Weber.
