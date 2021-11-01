Seventh Ward Elementary recognizes students for showing self-control

Pictured are Seventh Ward Elementary’s self-control winners selected by their homeroom teachers. Bottom row, from left, are Ronnie Graves, Caleb Perkins, Dayana Rivas-Lopez, and Lydia Dyer. Middle row, from left, are Braleigh Broussard, Allison Anderson, Catherine Forbes, Evelyn Sillivan, Antonio Escobar-Castellanos, and Brantley Didier. Top row, from left, are Falynn Decker, Loki Hodges, Stormie Thomas, Antonio Hernandez-Villa, Cole Olsen, and Cali Martin.

 Graphic Submitted

Seventh Ward Elementary recently recognized 16 students for showing exceptional self-control in class.

The following students were selected by their homeroom teacher for the self-control they have displayed: Allison Anderson, Braleigh Broussard, Falynn Decker, Brantley Didier, Lydia Dyer, Antonio Escobar-Castellanos, Catherine Forbes, Ronnie Graves, Antonio Hernandez-Villa, Loki Hodges, Cali Martin, Cole Olsen, Caleb Perkins, Dayana Rivas-Lopez, Evelyn Sillivan, and Stormie Thomas.

