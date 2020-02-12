DENHAM SPRINGS -- Seventh Ward Elementary students put their math skills to the test.
And the results could save lives.
Twenty-two students participated in the school’s annual “Math-a-thon,” which tasked them with solving math equations to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
This event is a fundraiser that improves students’ math skills while also teaching them the importance of helping others. Friends and family members provided donations to the students after they completed a series of math problems.
This year, students raised more than $3,600.
The students were under Tiffany Battistella, instructional coach/fifth grade teacher. Faculty sponsors were Lynn Swetledge and Dana Smith.
