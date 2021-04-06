More than 30 Seventh Ward Elementary students recently participated in the St. Jude Math-a-thon.

Together, they raised more than $3500 in donations for St. Jude Children's Hospital.

The following students participated in the fundraiser:

Pre-K

Margot Dyer

Jacob Hennings

Kindergarten

Allison Anderson

Elizabeth Anderson

Reid Anderson

Ross Anderson

Abby Arceneaux

Cooper Arnone

Olivia Moreau

First grade

Caitlyn Cheek

Dean Estep

Mary Katherine Harrell

Brogan Spears

Merritt Strahan

Remi Sweat

Noelle Thomas

Hallie Weber

Chase Williams

Second grade

Van Moreau

Third grade

Parker Leonard

Emmrie Moss

Izzy Roblin

Aniley Strahan

Ryne Sweat

Harper Weber

Fourth grade

Lydia Dyer

Grady Smith

Noah White

Fifth grade

Sydney Goodwin

Chlea Bellony Ho A Sim

Dalton Vaughn

