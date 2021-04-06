More than 30 Seventh Ward Elementary students recently participated in the St. Jude Math-a-thon.
Together, they raised more than $3500 in donations for St. Jude Children's Hospital.
The following students participated in the fundraiser:
Pre-K
Margot Dyer
Jacob Hennings
Kindergarten
Allison Anderson
Elizabeth Anderson
Reid Anderson
Ross Anderson
Abby Arceneaux
Cooper Arnone
Olivia Moreau
First grade
Caitlyn Cheek
Dean Estep
Mary Katherine Harrell
Brogan Spears
Merritt Strahan
Remi Sweat
Noelle Thomas
Hallie Weber
Chase Williams
Second grade
Van Moreau
Third grade
Parker Leonard
Emmrie Moss
Izzy Roblin
Aniley Strahan
Ryne Sweat
Harper Weber
Fourth grade
Lydia Dyer
Grady Smith
Noah White
Fifth grade
Sydney Goodwin
Chlea Bellony Ho A Sim
Dalton Vaughn
