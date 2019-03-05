Seventh Ward Elementary sent students into the Mardi Gras break covered in multicolored beads following the school’s annual Krewe of Kindergarten parade on Friday, March 1.
Garbed from head to toe in Mardi Gras-themed attire, kindergarteners and teachers paraded in a large circle in front of the school, some going on foot, some driving battery-powered cars, and some being pulled in wagons.
Students in the upper grades stood behind a rope on the circle’s edge, where they jostled for position to catch beads, stuffed animals, miniature footballs, frisbees, cups and koozies, and other throws.
All Livingston Parish public schools will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, March 4-5, for the Mardi Gras holiday. Students and teachers will return from break on Wednesday, March 6.
To view more photos from this event, click the following tab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.