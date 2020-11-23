Senior Shelby Taylor was crowned the 2020 Denham Springs High homecoming queen during the Yellow Jackets’ football game against Ouachita Christian on Friday, Nov. 20.
Shelby was escorted by her father, Brandon Taylor.
During the ceremony, the entire Denham Springs High homecoming court, as determined by student vote, was presented.
Joining Shelby on the court were fellow senior maids Caroline Covington, Angel Crowder, Hailey Enamorado, Hannah Enamorado, and Cami Laxton.
Also elected to the court were junior maids Amaris Birmingham, Lauryn Shavers, and Grace Stalsby; sophomore maids Sabrina Bishop and Kiarra Ratliff; and freshman maid Allie Wilkes.
