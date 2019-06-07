Sheriff Ard visits Kappa Kappa Iota
Pictured during the Kappa Kappa Iota end of the year banquet are (from left) Laura Dunlap, vice president, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, guest speaker, and Linda Pearce, president.

 Submitted by Laura Dunlap

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard spoke to the ladies of Kappa Kappa Iota, a professional teacher's organization, at their end-of-the-year banquet on Thursday, May 16, at P-Beau’s Restaurant in Denham Springs.

The sheriff shared his commitment to school safety and discussed how he hand-picks the deputies that patrol school grounds.

Ard explained that School Resource Officers not only help our students, but also provide backup to our educators.

The ladies asked the Sheriff questions before electing new officers and having dinner.

The 2019-2020 Kappa Kappa Iota officers will be: Chrystal Gauthreaux, president; Laura Dunlap, Vice President; Mary Carlin, Secretary; Paula Kelly, treasurer; and Linda Pearce, Immediate Past President.

