Normally, a day in the life of a Sheriff’s Office deputy includes traffic stops, writing tickets, riding in patrol vehicles, and doing whatever is necessary to protect the citizens of Livingston Parish.
Last week, it included yard work.
Deputies from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office recently rolled up their sleeves to spruce up an overgrown yard belonging to a long-time Livingston Parish citizen who had no means of keeping it up.
Teaming with Rev. Brad Delaughter of Satsuma Baptist Church, LPSO deputies cut the citizen’s grass, picked up tree limbs, and trimmed what was needed.
Sheriff Jason Ard shared a photo of the freshly-mowed yard on the LPSO Facebook page last week, generating engagements from more than 1,400 followers.
“We like to help, if we’re able, when and where we can,” Ard said in the post. “Our hope is that a weight was lifted.”
