Local anglers will try to reel in the state’s top prize this weekend.
Sixteen Livingston Parish fishing teams qualified to compete in the Louisiana High School B.A.S.S. Nation 2021 High School State Championship at Doiron’s Landing in Morgan City.
The local fishing duos represent Denham Springs High, Walker High, Live Oak High, and Livingston Parish Bassmasters.
The two-day competition runs May 8-9. The winner will earn a berth to the BASS High School National Championship.
Scoring in the state championship is based on the total weight of each team’s top five catches, with a minimum fish length of 12 inches.
Below are the fishing teams that will represent Livingston Parish:
-- Destin Morales and Samuel Cobb, Jr. (Livingston Parish Bassmasters)
-- Chance Shelby and Tyler Jordan (Live Oak High)
-- Trace Day and Jackson McKee (Denham Springs High)
-- Tyler Covington and Brantley Tate (Walker High)
-- Garrett Thomas and Caleb Seymour (Walker High)
-- Brentyn Wheat and Cody Georgel (Livingston Parish Bassmasters)
-- Coley Scott and Tank Neames (Live Oak High)
-- Logan LeBlanc and Garrett Watts (Walker High)
-- Jace Martello and Luke Ferachi (Walker High)
-- Caleb Roblin and Blake Verberne (Denham Springs High)
-- Peyton Matherna and Stephen James (Walker High)
-- Kade Palmer and Ryder Fontenot (Walker High)
-- Devan Perkins and Hannah Robertson (Denham Springs High)
-- Jaden Reyes and Dylan Mack (Livingston Parish Bassmasters)
-- Lance Dragon and David Kirby (Walker High)
-- Brady Talbot and Anthony Distefano (Live Oak High)
