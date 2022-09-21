Sixth-graders to compete in The News' Annual Spelling Bee

These sixth-graders have no problem spelling it out.
More than 30 students scored top-three finishes in spelling bees held at more than one dozen Livingston Parish schools this year.
The top two winners from each school will compete to be the parish’s top spelling sixth-grader when The News holds its 38th Annual Spelling Bee on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
This will mark the first fair and spelling bee since 2019.
Each school will send its winner and runner-up to the competition, with the third-place winner serving as an alternate.
The contest will consist of three judges as well as a conductor and pronouncer. The conductor and pronouncer will have general control of the contest while in session and will provide contestants with the pronunciation and meaning of the words.
The judges will be Lois Wax, a retired teacher from Denham Springs High; Margaret Harris, a retired elementary teacher who went back to teaching junior high; and Lorin Caruso, who is in her 26th year of teaching.
The contest, held in conjunction with the Livingston Parish Fair, will begin at 7 p.m. in the Green Barn on the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds. Students will need to arrive by 6:30 p.m. to check in.
Listed below are the top three finishers from each participating school.
Albany Middle
First - Rylee Foster
Second - Evan Miller
Third - Noah Johnson
Doyle High
First - Roberto Santos-Enamorado
Second - Bridgette Reyes
Third - Autumn Stafford
French Settlement Elementary
First - Vatana Sophal
Second - Connor Gremillion
Third - Hunter Matherne
Frost
First - Chad King
Second - Caz Lea
Third - Kayla Lyday
Juban Parc Junior High
First - Noah Rabb
Second - Leigha Dinger
Third - Jaci Sterling
Live Oak Middle
First - Lainey Soileau
Second - Blaydon Boze
Third - Liam Kelley
Maurepas
First - Savannah Neuschaffer
Second - Sean Ledet
Third - Izabella Lambert
North Corbin Junior High
First - Christopher Godso
Second - Brody Robinson
Third - Austin Travis
Open Door Academy
First - Venice Lebaron
Second - Cynthia Aydell
Third - Mabrey Johnson
Southside Junior High
First - Jordan Jentho
Second - Noah Guidry
Third - Dawson Robinson
Springfield Middle School
First - Ella Lee
Second - Lily Davis
Third - Kinley McKnight
Westside Junior High
First - Rayne Reynolds
Second - Jenna Griffith
Third - Nery Granados
