Sixth-graders to compete in The News' Annual Spelling Bee

37th Annual Spelling Bee contestants

Pictured are the contestants of The News’ 37th Annual Spelling Bee, held on the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Front row, from left, Marlie McCormick, Doyle; Wyatt Spears; French Settlement Elementary; Grace Arnold, Holden; Daniel Horton, Albany Middle; Zachary Braud, Live Oak Middle; Sean Harris, Juban Parc Junior; Raylee Daigo, Frost; Rylea Landry, Albany Middle; Myrie McMorris, French Settlement Elementary; Elliot Perkins, Live Oak Middle; Phoenix Webb, Springfield Middle; and Cameron Balfantz, Maurepas. Top row, from left, Emory Cooks, North Corbin Junior; Cole Curtis, Southside Junior; Tristan Acosta, Maurepas; Madison Sauerwin, Springfield Middle; Kaia Juban, Juban Parc Junior; Mollie Bailey, Holden; Collin Sprouse, North Corbin Junior; Navaeh Kellum, Doyle; Bri’el Sheffield, Southside Junior; and Annabelle Lejeune, Westside Junior.

 David Gray | The News

These sixth-graders have no problem spelling it out.

More than 30 students scored top-three finishes in spelling bees held at more than one dozen Livingston Parish schools this year.

2022 Livingston Parish Spelling Bee Winners

Pictured are the 2022 Spelling Bee winners from Albany Middle School. First place is Rylee Foster, second place is Evan Miller, and third place is Noah Johnson.
2022 Livingston Parish Spelling Bee Winners

Pictured are the 2022 Spelling Bee winners from Doyle High. From left are first-place winner Roberto Santos-Enamorado, second-place winner Bridgett Reyes, and third-place winner Autumn Stafford.
2022 Livingston Parish Spelling Bee Winners

Pictured are the 2022 Spelling Bee winners from French Settlement Elementary. First place is Vatana Sophal, second place is Connor Gremillion, and third place is Hunter Matherne.
2022 Livingston Parish Spelling Bee Winners

Pictured are the 2022 Spelling Bee winners from Juban Parc Junior High. From left are first-place winner Noah Rabb, second-place winner Leigha Dinger, and third-place winner Jaci Sterling.
2022 Livingston Parish Spelling Bee Winners

Pictured are the 2022 Spelling Bee winners from Live Oak Middle School. From left are first-place winner Lainey Soileau, second-place winner Blaydon Boze, and third-place winner Liam Kelley.
2022 Livingston Parish Spelling Bee Winners

Pictured are the 2022 Spelling Bee winners from Maurepas. From left are first-place winner Savannah Neuschaffer, second-place winner Sean Ledet, and third-place winner Izabella Lambert.
2022 Livingston Parish Spelling Bee Winners

Pictured are the 2022 Spelling Bee winners from North Corbin Junior High. First place is Christopher Godso, second place is Brody Robinson, and third place is Austin Travis.
2022 Livingston Parish Spelling Bee Winners

Pictured are the 2022 Spelling Bee winners from Open Door Academy. From left are first-place winner Venice Lebaron, second-place winner Cynthia Aydell, and third-place winner Mabrey Johnson.
2022 Livingston Parish Spelling Bee Winners

Pictured are the 2022 Spelling Bee winners from Southside Junior High. From left are first-place winner Jordan Jentho, second-place winner Noah Guidry, and third-place winner Dawson Robinson.
2022 Livingston Parish Spelling Bee Winners

Pictured are the 2022 Spelling Bee winners from Springfield Middle School. First place is Ella Lee, second place is Lily Davis, and third place is Kinley McKnight.
2022 Livingston Parish Spelling Bee Winners

Pictured are the 2022 Spelling Bee winners from Westside Junior High. From left are first-place winner Rayne Reynolds, second-place winner Jenna Griffith, and third-place winner Nery Granados.

