Sixth-graders to compete in The News' 37th Annual Spelling Bee

LIVINGSTON -- These sixth-graders have no problem spelling it out.
Thirty-six students earned top-three finishes in spelling bees held at 12 Livingston Parish schools this year.
The top two winners from each school will compete to be the parish’s top spelling sixth-grader when The News holds its 37th Annual Spelling Bee on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
The contest, held in conjunction with the 82nd Annual Livingston Parish Fair, will begin at 7 p.m. in the Green Barn on the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds. Students will need to arrive by 6:30 p.m. to check in.
The News will select words from the Houghton-Mifflin spelling series for sixth and seventh grades and use the Houghton-Mifflin Student Dictionary as the Bee’s official dictionary.
The contest will consist of at least three judges as well as a conductor and pronouncer. The conductor and pronouncer will have general control of the contest while in session and will provide contestants with the pronunciation and meaning of the words.
The judges will act jointly as the final authority on the spelling of the words.
Last year, Presley Efferson of French Settlement Elementary emerged victorious during The News’ 36th Annual Spelling Bee, finishing ahead of Asia Cox of Springfield Middle (second place) and Kadence Hebert of Albany Middle (third place).
Pictured below are the top three finishers in school spelling bees held this year. Each school will send its winner and runner-up to The News’ spelling bee, with the third-place winner serving as an alternate.
ALBANY MIDDLE
DOYLE
FRENCH SETTLEMENT ELEMENTARY
FROST
HOLDEN
JUBAN PARC JUNIOR HIGH
LIVE OAK MIDDLE
MAUREPAS
NORTH CORBIN JUNIOR HIGH
SOUTHSIDE JUNIOR HIGH
SPRINGFIELD MIDDLE
WESTSIDE JUNIOR HIGH
