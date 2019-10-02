You are the owner of this article.
Sixth-graders to compete in The News' 37th Annual Spelling Bee

36th Annual Spelling Bee group
Pictured are the 25 contestants who competed in The News’ 36th Annual Spelling Bee at the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds on Tuesday, Oct. 9. Front row, from left, Ailyn Licona, Albany Middle; Natalie Trahan, Live Oak Middle; Ryan Allred, Live Oak Middle; Jordyn Miller, Juban Parc Junior High; Shelby Taylor, Doyle; Nevaeh Robert, Doyle; Kate Buchholtz, Denham Springs Junior High; Daniel Leaycraft, Denham Springs Junior High; Robert Gafford, Springfield Middle; Rhett Pitarro, Westside Junior High; Asia Cox, Springfield Middle; Kadence Hebert, Albany Middle; Presley Efferson, French Settlement Elementary. Back row, from left, Cameron Pruitt, French Settlement Elementary; Christopher Dufour, North Corbin Junior High; Cameron Williams, Southland Christian Academy; Aubrie Blackburn, Southland Christian Academy; Will Bickford, North Corbin Junior High; Chloe Favron, Holden; Camber Cherry, Holden; Noah Parrish, Frost Elementary; Jordyn Pickrell, Maurepas; Zoey Rivere, Maurepas; Peyton Normand, Juban Parc Junior High; Brody Fredricks, Westside Junior High.

LIVINGSTON -- These sixth-graders have no problem spelling it out.

Thirty-six students earned top-three finishes in spelling bees held at 12 Livingston Parish schools this year.

The top two winners from each school will compete to be the parish’s top spelling sixth-grader when The News holds its 37th Annual Spelling Bee on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

The contest, held in conjunction with the 82nd Annual Livingston Parish Fair, will begin at 7 p.m. in the Green Barn on the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds. Students will need to arrive by 6:30 p.m. to check in.

The News will select words from the Houghton-Mifflin spelling series for sixth and seventh grades and use the Houghton-Mifflin Student Dictionary as the Bee’s official dictionary.

The contest will consist of at least three judges as well as a conductor and pronouncer. The conductor and pronouncer will have general control of the contest while in session and will provide contestants with the pronunciation and meaning of the words.

The judges will act jointly as the final authority on the spelling of the words.

Last year, Presley Efferson of French Settlement Elementary emerged victorious during The News’ 36th Annual Spelling Bee, finishing ahead of Asia Cox of Springfield Middle (second place) and Kadence Hebert of Albany Middle (third place).

Pictured below are the top three finishers in school spelling bees held this year. Each school will send its winner and runner-up to The News’ spelling bee, with the third-place winner serving as an alternate.

ALBANY MIDDLE

ALBANY MIDDLE
Rylea Landry, Albany Middle, first place
ALBANY MIDDLE
Daniel Horton, Albany Middle, second place
ALBANY MIDDLE
Olivia Starns, Albany Middle, third place

DOYLE

DOYLE
Marlie McCormick, Doyle, first place
DOYLE
Navaeh Kellum, Doyle, second place
DOYLE
Brooklyn Kersey, Doyle, third place

FRENCH SETTLEMENT ELEMENTARY

FRENCH SETTLEMENT ELEMENTARY
Wyatt Spears, French Settlement Elementary, first place
FRENCH SETTLEMENT ELEMENTARY
Myrie McMorris, French Settlement Elementary, second place
FRENCH SETTLEMENT ELEMENTARY
Averie Perilloux, French Settlement Elementary, third place

FROST

FROST
Raylee Daigo, Frost Elementary, first place
FROST
Kade Ballard, Frost Elementary, second place
FROST
Grayson Lutz, Frost Elementary, third place

HOLDEN

HOLDEN
Mollie Bailey, Holden, first place
HOLDEN
Grace Arnold, Holden, second place
HOLDEN
Ian McSwain, Holden, third place

JUBAN PARC JUNIOR HIGH

JUBAN PARC JUNIOR HIGH
Aiden Fikstad, Juban Parc Junior High, first place
JUBAN PARC JUNIOR HIGH
Kaia Juban, Juban Parc Junior High, second place
JUBAN PARC JUNIOR HIGH
Sean Harris, Juban Parc Junior High, third place

LIVE OAK MIDDLE

LIVE OAK MIDDLE
Elliot Perkins, Live Oak Middle, first place
LIVE OAK MIDDLE
Zachary Braud, Live Oak Middle, second place
LIVE OAK MIDDLE
Hannah Varnado, Live Oak Middle, third place

MAUREPAS

MAUREPAS
Tristan Acosta, Maurepas, first place
MAUREPAS
Cameron Balfantz, Maurepas, second place
MAUREPAS
Gavyn Boucherie, Maurepas, third place

NORTH CORBIN JUNIOR HIGH

NORTH CORBIN JUNIOR HIGH
Collin Sprouse, North Corbin Junior High, first place
NORTH CORBIN JUNIOR HIGH
Emory Cooks, North Corbin Junior High, second place
NORTH CORBIN JUNIOR HIGH
Peyton Lashua, North Corbin Junior High, third place

SOUTHSIDE JUNIOR HIGH

SOUTHSIDE JUNIOR HIGH
Cole Curtis, Southside Junior High, first place
SOUTHSIDE JUNIOR HIGH
Bri'el Sheffield, Southside Junior High, second place
SOUTHSIDE JUNIOR HIGH
Kamryn Gibbs, Southside Junior High, third place

SPRINGFIELD MIDDLE

SPRINGFIELD MIDDLE
Madison Sauerwin, Springfield Middle, first place
SPRINGFIELD MIDDLE
Phoenix Webb, Springfield Middle, second place
SPRINGFIELD MIDDLE
Lily Effler, Springfield Middle, third place

WESTSIDE JUNIOR HIGH

WESTSIDE JUNIOR HIGH
Allyson O'Neal, Westside Junior High, first place
WESTSIDE JUNIOR HIGH
Cole Younger, Westside Junior High, second place
WESTSIDE JUNIOR HIGH
Annabelle Lejeune, Westside Junior High, third place

