The Department of History and Political Science at Southeastern Louisiana University will hold a free lecture series in February in honor of Black History Month.
All the lectures are free and open to the public.
The first lecture, titled “Obstruction: African American Golfers and Southern Resistance in the Twilight of Jim Crow,” will be given by Chad Duffaut in the Student Union Theatre. It is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 12, beginning at 11 a.m.
“One of the most underappreciated narratives of the Civil Rights movement involves the sport of golf and the fight for equal access to proper facilities,” said Department Head of History and Political Science Bill Robison.
“To African American golfers, this fight represented an opportunity to take the next step in changing a broken system and erasing the cruel and unjust life of Jim Crow.”
Next on the schedule is a lecture by Peter Gratton on Wednesday, Feb. 20, titled “African Philosophy: Past and Future.” Scheduled at 11 a.m., the lecture will take place in Pottle Music Auditorium.
“For too long, Africans were thought not to have cultural beliefs or even simply ‘tribal religions,’” said Robison. “This talk demonstrates quickly just how false this view is.”
Robison said Dr. Gratton will quickly reviews the major trends in African philosophy before discussing where the future of this set of philosophical traditions appears to be heading.
The final lecture in the series is scheduled Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m., in the Student Union Theatre. Samantha Cavell will deliver a lecture titled “Mary Seacole: Breaking all Boundaries in the Victorian Age.”
“For more than a century, the story of Mary Seacole, a Jamaican nurse and who aided thousands of British soldiers on the front lines of the Crimean War, was lost in the long shadows cast by her rival, Florence Nightingale,” Robinson explained.
“But Mary Seacole’s remarkable journey from traditional healer and specialist in tropical medicine to beloved ‘mother’ of the troops at Sevastopol stands as tribute to her steadfast belief in herself and her mission, and her iron will to overcome all obstacles, especially those of gender, race, and cultural bigotry.”
For additional information about Southeastern’s Black History Month lecture series, contact Robison at 985-549-2413 or wrobison@southeastern.edu.
