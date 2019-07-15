WALKER -- While first responders waited to get the call, a pair of local businesses made sure to help those who were ready to help others.
Sombreros Mexican Restaurant and Carter’s Supermarket, both in Walker, provided food and supplies to first responders at Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 during Tropical Storm Barry, which hit south Louisiana last weekend.
In a Facebook post Sunday night, LPFPD4 thanked Sombreros “for providing lunch multiple times to our first responders” and Carter’s “for your donated items to help feed our crew.”
James Wascom, fire chief for District 4, also singled out the two businesses for their support during the weekend-long storm, which moved slowly across Louisiana after making landfall Saturday. He also said this wasn’t the first time either business has offered to help his first responders.
“We get so much support from out local businesses,” Wascom said. “Carter’s has always helped with food. This isn’t the first time they’ve done that. They give us every discount and donation they can give us in the event of a storm. Honestly, they’ll help us anytime we need it.
“[Sombreros owner] Tommy Stojak constantly calls or texts me asking what he can do,” Wascom continued. “Sombreros supplied 40 hot lunches on both Saturday and Sunday. They have no clue how much we appreciate it.”
Wascom said firefighters came on duty at 6 a.m. Friday and did not leave until 1 p.m. Sunday, meaning they needed to have enough food for two days.
“They’re leaving their families to make sure the residents of our district are taken care of, so the least we can do is make sure they have meals and are taken care of,” Wascom said. “So without the [local businesses], we could not have done that.”
Wascom also singled out Commissioner Darren Blevins, who brought his cooking equipment and prepared breakfast and dinner for the first responders during the storm.
Wascom estimates that his firefighters handed out around 60,000 sandbags at five locations last week. He also said that other than a few downed trees, there was little damage from the storm in his area.
“For the most part, we were blessed and we dodged a bullet,” he said.
Sombrero's also provided food for the Denham Springs Emergency Operations Center.
