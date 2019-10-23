LIVINGSTON -- This weekend, the grounds of the Livingston Parish Library’s Main Branch will be filled with authors, an Elvis tribute artist, a jazz band, food, games, and, most importantly, book lovers of every age.
The Livingston Parish Book Festival is back.
First held in 2013, the parish’s annual celebration of literacy and arts will return to the Town of Livingston for its sixth run, scheduled for 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Free and open to the public, the Livingston Parish Book Festival will feature local authors, book signings, live music, free food, and activities for all ages. Author discussions, book giveaways, inflatable obstacle courses, and baking demonstrations are just some of the activities in store for visitors.
And with Halloween around the corner, the library is encouraging children to come dressed as their favorite book characters to earn a special prize.
The festival will be held inside and outside the Main Branch, located at 20390 Iowa Street in Livingston. All other LPL branches will be closed that day as LPL employees assist with the festival. Last year’s book fest drew more than 1,300 people.
All attendees will receive free books while supplies last, and they’ll also be able to purchase books from the library’s pre-owned book sale or from Cavalier House Books.
Additionally, the book fest will feature various community organizations from around Livingston Parish offering helpful resources.
In an interview with WVLA NBC Local 33, LPL Head of Adult Services Charlotte Curtis and Head of Youth Services Marcie Nelson were giddy with excitement about the upcoming festival.
Nelson said approximately 30 local authors will participate in the festival and be stationed in Author’s Alley, where they’ll answer questions, interact with patrons, and sell books.
Headlining the authors will be Stanley Nelson, a Pulitzer Prize finalist who serves as the current editor for the Concordia Sentinel in Ferriday, Louisiana.
For 10 years, Nelson investigated a string of Civil Rights-era murders committed by the Ku Klux Klan in southwest Mississippi and northeastern Louisiana. Nelson’s work led to the identification of members of the Silver Dollar Group, the most secretive Klan cell known in America.
His work later became the basis of a blockbuster trilogy by New York Times bestselling author Greg Iles. On Saturday, Nelson will read excerpts from his book “Devil’s Walking” and detail findings from his investigation during a special author discussion.
In addition to the adult novelists, Marcie Nelson said there will be a storytime tent where children’s authors will share their stories with younger readers. The list of children’s authors include Ariane O’Pry Trammell, Jasper Price, J. Stephen Spires, Michael Verrett, Rickey Pittman, Sherry T. Broussard, and Melinda Falgoust.
Nearby, there will also be bounce houses and a 40-foot obstacle course for kids.
“It’s a variety of things to show what we do in the community,” Nelson said.
In addition, Curtis said there will be a cake decorating demonstration — “Tripp’s Tasty Temptations” — that will highlight equipment from the LPL's new Culinary Kit and cookbook collections. There will also be door prizes of cakes as well.
For live music, Curtis mentioned the duo of musical guests, which includes Elvis Presley tribute artist Jayson Alfano (11 a.m.) and the West Baton Rouge Oasis Jazz Band (1 p.m.).
“We’ve got something for everybody,” Curtis said.
Apart from Author’s Alley, live music, and baking demonstrations, there will also be a Maker’s Tent for hands-on activities for adults and children. Inside the library, patrons will have a chance to test out some of the library’s technology, such as its 3-D printer, virtual reality system and tabletop gaming.
For more information about the Livingston Parish Book Festival, visit www.mylpl.info/bookfestival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.