South Live Oak Elementary is ready to throw another party in Watson.
And like it has in previous years, this one will last not one, but three days.
South Live Oak Elementary will open its campus to the Watson community when it hosts its annual Cajun Arts & Crafts Festival March 28-30.
This year, the three-day festival will be open from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 28 (food trucks and rides), from 12:30-8 p.m. on Friday, March 29 (rides, concessions, booths, and games), and from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 30 (rides, concessions, booths, and games).
And the fun won’t be relegated to those belonging to South Live Oak Elementary — it is open to the entire Watson community, SLOE Principal Amy Savage said.
“We look forward to this event every year for it affords us the opportunity for the community and schools of Watson to come together and interact,” she said.
Beginning with only teacher-made games more than three decades ago, the festival has grown to grown into the school’s biggest annual fundraiser, featuring a plethora of activities such as rides, art vendors, food trucks, auctions, spelling bees, a fashion show, and a reputable barbeque chicken lunch.
Proceeds from the festival have helped buy everything from computers and copy paper to updated library books, teaching resources and playground equipment.
This will be the 16th year the festival features rides from Cajun Amusements, which is bringing back carnival favorites such as the Super Slide, the Hustle, the Bullet, the Magic Carpet, and the Scrambler, among others. There will also be rides available for younger children, including small trains, trucks/cars, and spacewalks.
Local food truck vendors will provide dinner on March 28, when visitors will dine on food from Cupcake Allie, Rouge-A-Roux’s, Taco de Paco, Mr. Ronnie’s Hot Donuts, Geaux Cuban, and Louisiana Lemonade. Ten percent of all earnings from food truck night will go back to South Live Oak Elementary.
A full slate of activities is on the docket for March 30, when the school will hold a barbeque chicken lunch (11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.), a live auction (12:30-2 p.m.), and a talent show (4:30-6 p.m.).
Some of the live auction items include restaurant gift cards, birthday party packages, custom-made furniture, free eye exams, passes to local tourist attractions, and four one-day Disney Hopper passes — valued at $620.
More than 20 craft vendors are scheduled this year to sell jewelry, bows, accessories, candles, woodwork, monogramming, children’s clothing, gourmet dog treats, birdhouses and more throughout the festival’s run.
Some of the other activities over the weekend include a spelling bee, a Hollywood Red Carpet Glam, live music and dancing, a the Hollywood-themed fashion show, Family Feud, a scavenger hunt, and a game of kickball between students and teachers.
South Live Oak Elementary is located at 8400 Cecil Drive in Watson. For more information on the Cajun Arts & Crafts Festival, call (225) 667-9330.
