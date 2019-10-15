South Walker Elementary recently named its “Encouraging Cardinals.”
The following students received the honor: Emily Ablack, Carmen Aguirre, Brielle Anthony, Jayce Ardion, Randall Brown, Leah Bush, Miley Calderon-Romero, Norah Carville, Ethan Clotiaux, Olivia Delaughter, Colton Denicola, Jayce Evans, Camilla Freeman, Lilah Gerard, Alexis Gray, Madisyn Hall, Natalie Hano;
Also, Carter Hawkins, Knox Henderson, Sophia Hutchinson, Lucas Inchausty, Kayle Malbrough, Elijah Marie, Calvin McClendon, Austin Michel, Cassidy Midboe, Liberty Morin, Paisley Rogers, Frankie Silvio, Jayda Sosa, Ca'Leyeah Tony, and Majenzie Wall.
