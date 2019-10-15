South Walker Elementary
The following students were chosen as Encouraging Cardinals at South Walker Elementary. Pictured, first row from left, are Elijah Marie, Cassidy Midboe, Brielle Anthony, Liberty Morin, Olivia Delaughter, Paisley Rogers, Jayda Sosa and Randall Brown; second row from left, Colton Denicola, Frankie Silvio, Madisyn Hall, Carmen Aguirre, Sophia Hutchinson, Knox Henderson, Emily Ablack, Calvin McClendon, Natalie Hano, and Ca'Leyeah Tony; third row from left, Austin Michel, Carter Hawkins, Lucas Inchausty, Majenzie Wall, Alexis Gray, Jayce Ardion and Leah Bush; fourth row from left, Kayle Malbrough, Lilah Gerard, Ethan Clotiaux, Jayce Evans, Camilla Freeman, Norah Carville and Miley Calderon-Romero.

 Submitted by Karen Nolan

South Walker Elementary recently named its “Encouraging Cardinals.”

