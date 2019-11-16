South Walker Elementary respectful students
The following South Walker Elementary students were chosen by their teachers as very respectful students. Pictuted, front row from left, are Layton Wainwright, Brooklyn Melton, Aiden Perez, Julius Dunaway, Karter Bland, Addison Clark, Veronica Tovar, Noah Melancon, Micah Bourque, Ashley Li, Za'Bria James, and Gabriel Lockhart; middle row from left, are Braxton Altazin, Avery Dornquast, Benjamin Robinson, Autumn Scott, Kennan Dunn, Callie Thomas, Alex Duet, Jedekiah Brewer, Jonathan Davis and Gerardo Hernandez; back row from left, are Landen Kennedy, Keira Gautreaux, Annabella Langhart, Juelle Ducre', Caleb Henry, Brock Pickens, Riley Gongre, Roberto Vega-Rivera, Ty Hart, and Ethan Brooks.

 Submitted by Karen Nolan

South Walker Elementary students have recently been studying respect, and they are continuing to work on this character skill.

The following South Walker Elementary students were chosen by their teachers as being respectful:

Braxton Altazin, Karter Bland, Micah Bourque, Jedekiah Brewer, Ethan Brooks, Addison Clark, Jonathan Davis, Avery Dornquast, Juelle Ducre’, Alex Duet, Julius Dunaway, Kennan Dunn, Keira Gautreaux, Riley Gongre, Ty Hart, Caleb Henry, Gerardo Hernandez, Za'Bria James, Landen Kennedy, Annabella Langhart, Ashley Li, Gabriel Lockhart, Noah Melancon, Brooklyn Melton, Aiden Perez, Brock Pickens, Benjamin Robinson, Autumn Scott, Callie Thomas, Veronica Tovar, Roberto Vega-Rivera, and Layton Wainwright.

The school would like to congratulate these outstanding South Walker Cardinals for demonstrating good character by being respectful.

