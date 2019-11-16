South Walker Elementary students have recently been studying respect, and they are continuing to work on this character skill.
The following South Walker Elementary students were chosen by their teachers as being respectful:
Braxton Altazin, Karter Bland, Micah Bourque, Jedekiah Brewer, Ethan Brooks, Addison Clark, Jonathan Davis, Avery Dornquast, Juelle Ducre’, Alex Duet, Julius Dunaway, Kennan Dunn, Keira Gautreaux, Riley Gongre, Ty Hart, Caleb Henry, Gerardo Hernandez, Za'Bria James, Landen Kennedy, Annabella Langhart, Ashley Li, Gabriel Lockhart, Noah Melancon, Brooklyn Melton, Aiden Perez, Brock Pickens, Benjamin Robinson, Autumn Scott, Callie Thomas, Veronica Tovar, Roberto Vega-Rivera, and Layton Wainwright.
The school would like to congratulate these outstanding South Walker Cardinals for demonstrating good character by being respectful.
