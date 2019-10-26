The Pre-K students in Mrs. Amanda Fox’s class at South Walker Elementary are getting creative.
They recently experimented with blotto painting to create a colorful monster, just in time for Halloween. Blotto painting is a technique in which you place paint on a folded page and squish the paint around.
After squishing the paint, Fox’s students then added other features to complete their monster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.