The Cardinals at South Walker Elementary Cardinals have been studying kindness in their character lessons.
The following students were chosen by their teachers as great examples of kindness:
Leah Averett, Jeb Becnel, Skylar Bernard, Sam Bertolini, Nevaeh Brewer, Sevyn Buckles, Miley Calderon, Jace Cassels, Kinzlee Concepcion, Addison Cowart, Austin Darden, Eva Dayton, Presley Denicola, Willow Dixon, Brandon Gordy, Tanner Johnson, Sophia Lavigne, Donovon Mothershead, Qua’myah Phillips, Haley Roche, Aaron Rodriguez, Jaliyah Rose, Carrington Sprouse, Kara Smith, and Leah Stone.
Congratulations to these very kind and outstanding South Walker Cardinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.