The Cardinals at South Walker Elementary have been working on the positive character trait Gratitude.
The following students were chosen by their classroom teachers as great examples of gratitude:
Isabella Bernard, Mayleigh Boudreaux, Elizabeth Broussard, Jaxon Cassels, Sophie Chapell, Victoria Clayton, Nathaniel Cole, Shelby Daifallah, Scarlet Dobbs, Aariston Duke, Maria Fletcher, Trenton Fontenot, Caroline Gomez-Palacios, Kadyn Green, Mariana Harlaux, Tara Harper, Mary Hector, Zayden Hendricks, Charley Hibbard, Christopher Lara, Darren Lin, Justin Lombard, Alyssa Madden, Bryson Medina, Douglas Poe, Emma Poissot, Arianna Riley, Christian Smith, David Ulloa, Russell Waldroup, and Cloe’ Wesley.
Congratulations to these outstanding South Walker Cardinals.
