The Southeastern Louisiana University Alumni Association recently announced the newly appointed 2022-24 GOLD (Graduates of the Last Decade) Council members.
Members include Claudio Franc and Jeremy Dunbar of Baton Rouge, Adronisha Frazier of Ponchatoula, Myranda Triche of Loranger, Jacob Smith of Tickfaw, and Nicholas Brennan of Bogalusa.
Returning members include Lauren Buchanan of Hammond, Karen Burks of Metairie, Allie Dyer of Mandeville, Maya Garnier of Plaquemine, Keturah Green of Baton Rouge, Olivia Habetz of Youngsville, Tre’ Juan Johnson of Milledgeville, Ga., Kati LeBreton of Hammond, Peter Lewis of Covington, Jessica Litolff of Livingston, Caleb Morse of Ponchatoula, Larshell Rhodes of Hammond, Austin Rogers of Denham Springs, Kaitlyn Seiler of Metairie, Anna Strider of Covington, and Calyn Thornton of Ponchatoula.
Executive Director of Alumni Relations Michelle Biggs said the GOLD Council is dedicated to fostering and sustaining relationships with graduates from Southeastern of the last decade to keep them engaged and actively involved with the university.
“We were very pleased with the continued interest in this initiative, further proving that our alumni want to stay actively engaged,” Biggs said.
“Members are selected on the basis of their former campus involvement, professional experience and community engagement, taking into consideration a broad representation of class years, geographic location, ethnic diversity, and gender.”
Biggs said the council advises the Office of Alumni Relations and assists with developing programs and communications tailored to the newest alumni. It also acts to shepherd the development of volunteers and future leaders in ways that deepen their commitment to Southeastern and prepare them for active alumni leadership roles.
Members are selected from a body of former students who have graduated from Southeastern within the last 10 years. They serve a two-year term with the option of serving two terms.
