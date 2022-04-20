The Southeastern Louisiana University Alumni Association will host its annual Golden Silence ceremony on Wednesday, April 27.
The yearly event gives the Southeastern community a chance to honor deceased alumni, students, faculty and staff or their family members who died the previous year. It is free and open to the public.
The Golden Silence ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. in the Pottle Performance Circle on Ned McGehee Drive in Friendship Circle.
“We invite the campus and the public to let us know if someone from the Southeastern family, such as students, faculty and staff or graduates, has passed away during the past year so that they can be honored at Golden Silence,” said Executive Director of Alumni Relations Michelle Biggs.
Attendees are asked to RSVP so that event organizers can arrange for enough seating and candles. A list of honorees is available and RSVPs can be made at southeastern.edu/goldensilence.
For more information or to add a name to the list of honorees, contact the Alumni Association at 985-549‑2150, 1-800-SLU-ALUM or alumni@southeastern.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.