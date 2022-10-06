Southeastern announces 2022 Homecoming court

Members of the 2022 Southeastern Louisiana University Homecoming Court are front row, from left, Jadi Foster, Sarah Gordon, Kendall Adams, Ella Lombardo, Thais Gomes, Kayla Lee, and Jayla Ruffin. Pictured on the back row, from left, are Johnathan Zeringue, Dominic Marino, Brent Scelfo, Austin O’Brien, Joshua Freeman, Treylan Mouton, and KeRon Jackson.

 Photo from Southeastern Louisiana University

Fourteen Southeastern Louisiana University students have been chosen as members of the 2022 Homecoming court.

The seven women and seven men will reign over Homecoming festivities this week.

