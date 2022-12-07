Southeastern Louisiana University

A previous Southeastern Louisiana University commencement ceremony

 File Photo

Those attending Southeastern Louisiana University’s commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 10, should plan to arrive early due to baggage checks and heavier than usual traffic.

Clear bag policies will be in effect for all persons entering the facility. Express lanes will be located at gates three and five for those with no bags or clear bags. For individuals with special medical equipment bags and diaper bags, entry will be at gate four. Please be prepared to have all bags checked when entering the facility.

