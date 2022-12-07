Those attending Southeastern Louisiana University’s commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 10, should plan to arrive early due to baggage checks and heavier than usual traffic.
Clear bag policies will be in effect for all persons entering the facility. Express lanes will be located at gates three and five for those with no bags or clear bags. For individuals with special medical equipment bags and diaper bags, entry will be at gate four. Please be prepared to have all bags checked when entering the facility.
Motorists and visitors should anticipate heavy traffic on University Avenue (LA Hwy. 3234) between Interstate 55 and North Oak Street. Students and their families should carpool and arrive as early as possible for the ceremonies beginning at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
All available parking near the University Center is expected to be filled about one hour prior to each ceremony and additional traffic will be diverted to park in other locations via North General Pershing Street and SGA Drive.
Southeastern Lion Traxx shuttle buses will be in operation traveling throughout campus before and after the ceremony to accommodate anyone parking in outlying areas or needing special transportation assistance.
Additional parking spaces around the University Center will be set aside for vehicles with appropriate handicapped placards and special needs.
Southeastern students wishing to return rental textbooks on Saturday, Dec. 10, should wait until after 3 p.m. to do so.
