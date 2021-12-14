Southeastern Louisiana University will honor its summer and fall 2021 graduates with two commencement ceremonies on Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., university officials announced.
Scheduled in the University Center, the first ceremony will honor graduates in the colleges of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Education, and Science and Technology, while the second ceremony will honor the colleges of Business and Nursing and Health Sciences.
The university will confer more than 1,000 degrees on students who are graduating with bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees. All participants and guests will be required to wear masks.
Former Southeastern President Randy Moffett and former Hammond Mayor and Southeastern graduate Mayson Foster will each be honored with Southeastern’s Lifetime Achievement Award - Foster at the 10 a.m. ceremony and Moffett at the 3 p.m. ceremony.
Moffett began his career at Southeastern in 1976 as assistant registrar, a position he held until 1978 when he became the director of the Division of Continuing Education and Special Activities. From there he continued to build a strong legacy at Southeastern.
He worked his way up the educational ladder as associate professor and head of the Department of Education, professor and dean of the College of Education, vice provost, vice president for planning, research and development, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, and finally was appointed president in December 2001.
A long-time banking and civic leader, Foster has served on Southeastern’s President’s Advisory Council and the Southeastern Alumni Association as president, treasurer, and committee co-chairman to build the Alumni Center.
He was a member of the Lion Athletic Association for three years and served the Southeastern Development Foundation as past chair of both the board of directors and financial advisory committee. He was named Southeastern’s Distinguished Alumnus in the College of Business and is the recipient of the Loyal Lion Award.
In recent years, Southeastern instituted additional safety and security measures by making a prohibited item list available and providing bag checks for guest entry. The list is available at southeastern.edu/commencement at guest information for winter commencement tab.
The Southeastern Channel now also livestreams commencement so family and friends unable to attend can watch from their homes or mobile devices. The 10 a.m. ceremony live stream can be accessed at https://youtu.be/gfS3D0l-S94 and the 3 p.m. at https://youtu.be/NHCVfTQzT28.
After the ceremonies, each will be available via on-demand at the YouTube links above. Beginning the week following graduation, the ceremonies will be broadcasted on the Southeastern Channel (Charter Spectrum 199, Roku, AppleTV, thesoutheasternchannel.com) and via on-demand at http://thesoutheasternchannel.com/programs/graduation/.
Motorists and visitors planning to attend Southeastern Louisiana University’s commencement ceremonies should anticipate heavy traffic on University Avenue (LA Hwy 3234) between Interstate 55 and North Oak Street, university officials said.
Students and their families should carpool and arrive as early as possible for the ceremonies.
All available parking near the University Center is expected to be filled about one hour prior to each ceremony, and additional traffic will be diverted to park in other locations via North General Pershing Street and SGA Drive.
Southeastern Lion Traxx shuttle buses will be in operation traveling throughout campus before and after the ceremonies to accommodate anyone parking in outlying areas or needing special transportation assistance.
Additional parking spaces around the University Center will be set aside for vehicles with appropriate handicapped placards and special needs.
More information about the commencement ceremonies can be found at southeastern.edu/commencement.
