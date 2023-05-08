Southeastern confers degrees on graduates

Southeastern Louisiana University honors graduates inside the University Center in Hammond on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

Southeastern Louisiana University will honor its spring 2023 graduates with two commencement ceremonies on May 13 at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., university officials announced.

Slated to be held in the University Center, the 10 a.m. ceremony will honor graduates in the colleges of Business and Nursing and Health Sciences, while the 3 p.m. ceremony will honor the colleges of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Education, and Science and Technology.

