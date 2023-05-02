Southeastern has announced that summer courses will be offered with an additional scholarship to enrolled undergraduate and guest students.
Qualifying high school students are also able to take advantage of this tuition savings.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
Southeastern has announced that summer courses will be offered with an additional scholarship to enrolled undergraduate and guest students.
Qualifying high school students are also able to take advantage of this tuition savings.
“Many college students use the summer semester as a time to catch up, get ahead or even get started on a new path. Summer Smart at Southeastern is a unique opportunity in that students can enroll in high-demand courses with significant savings,” said Kay Maurin, chief enrollment management officer.
High school students who have an ACT score of 24 or higher combined with grade pointaverage of 3.0 or greater qualify for the Southeastern Scholars program. In this program, tuition is covered for the summer semester for two courses or six credit hours.
Southeastern offers four-year competitive scholarship packages awarded in addition to TOPS for students with ACT 24 and 3.0 cumulative high school grade point average.
New and returning students can apply for summer semester enrollment until May 15, and apply for fall semester through July 15.
For information on applying to Southeastern, visit southeastern.edu/apply or call 1-800-222-7358.
Summer Smart information can be found at southeastern.edu/summersmart.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.