Southeastern Louisiana University announced it will again be offering Summer Smart, an option that provides the benefit of an automatic $300 savings to undergraduate students who enroll for summer courses.
Qualifying high school students are also able to take advantage of the tuition savings.
“Many college students use the summer semester as a time to catch up, to get ahead or even to get started on a new path,” said Kay Maurin, chief enrollment management officer.
“Summer Smart at Southeastern is a unique opportunity in that students can enroll in high-demand courses with significant savings. The savings apply to new, returning and guest undergraduate students.”
High school students who have an ACT score of 24 or higher combined with a grade point average of 3.0 or greater qualify for the Southeastern Scholars program. In this program, tuition is covered for the summer semester for two courses or six credit hours.
Registration for summer and fall courses is open now. New and returning students can apply for Summer Smart enrollment until May 1 and apply for fall semester through July 15 without a late fee.
For information on applying to Southeastern, visit southeastern.edu/apply or call 1-800-222-7358. Summer Smart information can be found at southeastern.edu/summersmart. For more information about Southeastern, text “Lion Up” to 58052.
