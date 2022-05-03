Motorists and visitors planning to attend Southeastern Louisiana University’s commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 14, should anticipate heavy traffic on University Avenue (LA Highway 3234) between Interstate 55 and North Oak Street.
Students and their families should carpool and arrive as early as possible for the ceremonies beginning at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
All available parking near the University Center is expected to be filled about one hour prior to each ceremony, university officials said. Additional traffic will be diverted to park in other locations via North General Pershing Street and SGA Drive.
Southeastern Lion Traxx shuttle buses will be in operation traveling throughout campus before and after the ceremony to accommodate anyone parking in outlying areas or needing special transportation assistance.
Additional parking spaces around the University Center will be set aside for vehicles with appropriate handicapped placards and special needs.
Southeastern students wishing to return rental textbooks on Saturday, May 14, should wait until after 3 p.m. to do so.
