After completing an extensive process, Southeastern Louisiana University has announced that Aramark Educational Services, LLC has been awarded a contract for the management and operation of all dining and catering services for the university.
Aramark was chosen from among several other food service providers, and the new agreement will extend a long-existing business partnership between Aramark and Southeastern.
“We are excited about the plans Aramark has committed to in this new food services agreement,” said Southeastern President William Wainwright. “Their focus on student choice, nutrition and service will bring about significant upgrades to the student experience on campus.”
Aramark has committed to upgrading or expanding physical spaces at most dining options, bringing in fresh new dining brands, supporting student meal plan scholarships, and partnering with campus entities to benefit student retention.
As an added new service, this fall Aramark will also introduce robot delivery service, allowing delivery from campus dining retail locations.
“With all of the new efforts that will be put forth in this partnership with Aramark, we are moving Southeastern forward in being focused on creating the best student experience possible,” said Assistant Vice President for Operations and Auxiliary Services Connie Davis.
In addition to bringing robot food delivery to campus this fall, Starbucks will reopen in a larger space that will also provide walk-up window service. Changes to physical spaces and services will be seen throughout the 2023/24 academic year, including a renovation of the Mane Dish during the summer of 2024.
“Our partnership with Southeastern has been a source of pride for Aramark over the past years as we worked together to focus on providing students with award-winning food options,” said District Manager for Aramark Educational Services, LLC Martin Balisteri.
“The enhancements planned over the next few semesters will make students’ choices and experiences even better.”
