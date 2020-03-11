Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.