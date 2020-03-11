Officials from Southeastern Louisiana University and Baton Rouge Community College have signed an articulation agreement to officially align resources in their criminal justice programs.
The articulation agreement, a cooperative endeavor between a two-year community college and a four-year institution, will provide successful BRCC students the opportunity to progress directly into Southeastern’s bachelor of arts program in criminal justice.
The agreement will facilitate transfer to Southeastern’s bachelor’s degree program in criminal justice upon the student’s completion of the Associate of Arts Louisiana Transfer, Criminal Justice concentration at BRCC.
BRCC students will take 60 credit hours, which include all of their general education coursework and introductory coursework in criminal justice. The remaining 60 hours at Southeastern will focus specifically on criminal justice topics.
Participating in the signing ceremony on behalf of Southeastern were Southeastern President John L. Crain, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Tena L. Golding and Dean of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences Karen Fontenot.
Signing for BRCC were BRCC Interim Chancellor Willie E. Smith, Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs Laura Younger and Dean of Business, Social Sciences and History Todd Dozier. Also participating in the signing event were Ken Bolton, head of the Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice at Southeastern, and Chandra Joseph, chair of the Department of Social Sciences and History at BRCC.
“This agreement represents another sign of cooperation between Louisiana institutions intended to advance the success of higher education students at both the community college and university levels,” Crain said.
Added Smith: “Baton Rouge Community College is deeply committed to helping our students succeed. This includes strengthening our transfer pathways and forging new agreements with four-year institutions. This agreement with Southeastern will not only allow a seamless transfer for our students, but will create a clear pathway for success.”
