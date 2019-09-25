Southeastern Louisiana University unveiled two new residence halls during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Sept. 23.
The event marked the official openings of Ascension Hall and Twelve Oaks Hall, according to a press release. The new halls were constructed to meet the growing demand for campus living options, and together, they feature 556 beds in shared double and private double mini-suites.
The addition of the two new halls brings the total number of housing beds available on campus to 2,700.
Designed with student programming in mind, community corner lounges for socializing, as well as quiet study rooms, are located throughout the buildings. Multi-purpose space is also provided on the first floor of each building.
The configuration of these rooms, with integrated technology, is used to house classes and host various social, entertainment and other educational events.
A unique feature of the facilities is the incorporation of a hybrid geothermal system for heating and cooling — the first of its kind in the state. This system is projected to reduce energy costs by more than 50 percent and serves as a learning laboratory for real-world experiences for Southeastern students in energy engineering technology and other areas.
The buildings were designed by Holly and Smith Architects with construction by DonahueFavret Contractors.
