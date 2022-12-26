Southeastern Channel named best television station in the south

The Southeastern Channel was recently named first-place “Best College Television Station in the South” for the 10th time, including the fourth year in a row and the seventh time in the past 10 years, by the Southeast Journalism Conference. The channel was selected for the best quality of student production and also the greatest depth and breadth of student-produced programming for shows such as its student newscast Northshore News, which won first-place for “Best College Video News Program in the South” for the eighth time. Pictured on the anchor desk from the winning “Northshore News” episode are anchors Lauren Hawkins (left) and Trinity Brown.

 Photo from Southeastern Louisiana University

For the 10th time, Southeastern Louisiana University’s Southeastern Channel has been recognized as the “Best College Television Station in the South.”

The channel earned first place “Best of South” honors for the fourth year in a row and the seventh time in the past 10 years at the annual Southeast Journalism Conference.

