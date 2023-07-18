Southeastern Channel newscast wins second in nation

The Southeastern Channel’s student newscast “Northshore News” has been named the second-best student TV newscast in the country by College Broadcasters, Inc., at its National Student Production Awards. The newscast won out of more than 1,100 entries from across the nation. Producing, anchoring and reporting for that episode was Lauren Hawkins of Ponchatoula, shown here reporting on a story about Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards doubling the reward for the murderer in a double homicide case in Independence.

 Photo from Southeastern Louisiana University

The channel was honored at CBI’s National Student Production Awards in Baltimore with second place in the nation for Best Video Newscast for its June 28, 2021, episode of the student newscast “Northshore News.”

