Southeastern Channel receives support from First Guaranty Bank

For the 14th straight year, First Guaranty Bank is providing support to Southeastern Louisiana University’s television station, the Southeastern Channel.
Southeastern Channel General Manager Rick Settoon said First Guaranty Bank’s generosity has played a key role in the Southeastern Channel’s success and its ability to provide Northshore viewers with quality television programming, while training television and film students for outstanding careers in the industry.
“We are extremely appreciative and indebted to First Guaranty for consistently sponsoring us, especially in the lean years of the state budget,” Settoon said. “I understand why they’ve been named the number one small bank in the nation by ‘Newsweek’ for three straight years now. They serve their customers the best during challenging times.”
Airing on Spectrum cable channel 199 in Tangipahoa, St. Tammany, Livingston and St. Helena parishes, the Southeastern Channel offers a variety of original programs and segments for local Northshore residents, Settoon said. The programming is educational, informative, cultural, entertainment and sports-oriented, focusing on Northshore people, events, topics and entities.
In addition to Spectrum cable, the Southeastern Channel’s live 24-7 broadcast can be seen on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and the Spectrum App. The broadcast streams live on mthermonwebTV in Washington Parish and on the channel’s own website at thesoutheasternchannel.com, where viewers can watch video on demand of channel programs.
The Southeastern Channel can also be accessed through its Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube accounts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.