Southeastern Channel receives support from First Guaranty Bank

Southeastern Channel General Manager Rick Settoon (left) receives a donation from First Guaranty Bank Credit Card Sales Manager Jason Wilson. First Guaranty Bank has helped support the Southeastern Channel for the past 14 years.

 Photo from Southeastern Louisiana University

For the 14th straight year, First Guaranty Bank is providing support to Southeastern Louisiana University’s television station, the Southeastern Channel.

Southeastern Channel General Manager Rick Settoon said First Guaranty Bank’s generosity has played a key role in the Southeastern Channel’s success and its ability to provide Northshore viewers with quality television programming, while training television and film students for outstanding careers in the industry.

