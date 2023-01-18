Southeastern cheerleaders win second national title

The Southeastern Louisiana University cheerleading squad won its second national championship, taking home the gold in the Open Coed Game Day competition at last week's UCA/UDA College Nationals at the Walt Disney World Resort.

 Photo from Southeastern Louisiana University

The win for SLU marks the second time in three years it has taken home the championship in the Open Coed Game Day, having previously earned a national title in 2021's virtual competition.

