Southeastern cheerleaders win second national title

The Southeastern Louisiana University cheerleading squad won its second national championship, taking home the gold in the Open Coed Game Day competition at last week's UCA/UDA College Nationals at the Walt Disney World Resort.
The win for SLU marks the second time in three years it has taken home the championship in the Open Coed Game Day, having previously earned a national title in 2021's virtual competition.
Southeastern spirit groups have won a total of four national championship golds in the past six years, as the Lionettes dance team won titles in the Division I Hip Hop category in 2018 and 2021.
“This was a special group that put in a lot of work outside of practice and it paid off,” Southeastern Spirit Coordinator Catherine Lawrence said. “We're extremely proud of both groups for putting their best efforts forward on the mat and the floor when it counted.”
In addition to the gold medal, the cheerleaders also earned a bronze medal in the Division I Small Coed competition.
Southeastern spirit groups left Orlando with three medals to add to the trophy case, as the Lionettes earned a silver with a second-place showing in Division I Game Day. The runner-up performance was the highlight of a successful competition that also saw the SLU dance team finish fifth in Division I Small Coed and 12th in Division I Jazz.
