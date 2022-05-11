Southeastern College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences honors top students

Southeastern Louisiana University students Breanna Burton and Ashly Rodriguez of Denham Springs, and Paige Devall of Walker were honored recently at the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences’ honors convocation. Burton received the Outstanding Graduation Senior Award in World Languages, Spanish Concentration; Rodriguez received the Outstanding Senior Award in World Languages, Spanish Education Concentration; and Devall received the D Vickers Award for Creative Writing.

 Submitted by Southeastern Louisiana University

Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences honored top graduates at its annual honors convocation May 3.

Of the 30 students honored, four are Livingston Parish natives.

Also at the convocation, the college honored four faculty members with awards: Aileen Mootoo, Excellence in Teaching; Keith Costa, Excellence in Artistic Activity; Angie Anderson, Excellence in Service; and Jeffrey Bell, Excellence in Research.

Additionally, the college honored inductees into the Southeastern chapter of Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Society.

Departmental awards were presented to the following:

Abita Springs

Lauren Guillory, Martina Buck Award in History

Baton Rouge

Alyssa Schneider, Director’s Award in General Studies

Bogalusa

Kimber Peters, Outstanding Senior in English – Creative Writing Concentration

Covington

Sabrina Gil, Visual Art + Design Department Award

Mina Perkins, Visual Art + Design Department Award

Tanner Rapier, Outstanding Senior Award in Graphic Design

Denham Springs

Breanna Burton, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in World Language, Spanish Concentration

Samantha Ellis, (Honors in Psychology)

Ashly Rodriguez, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in World Languages, Spanish Education Concentration

Folsom

Emily Montelepre, (Honors in Psychology)

Franklinton

Hunter Welch, Marc P. Riedel Outstanding Senior in New Media + Animation

Hammond

Whitney Bourdier, Outstanding Senior Award in World Languages, Dual Language Concentration

Marina Burguete-Diago, James Wilcox Outstanding Graduating Senior in Music Award

Maya Little, (Honors in Psychology)

Laureana Robertson, Outstanding Senior in General Studies

Aileigh Simmons, Visual Art + Design Department Award

Loranger

Sierra Arbaugh, Visual Art + Design Department Award

Kaylan Treadway, Harold Leu Award in Political Science

Lutcher

Brynn Lundy, Outstanding Graduate in Communication and Media Studies

Mandeville

Jacey Fitzmorris, Honors in Psychology

Metairie

Stephen Benton, Martina Buck Award in History

Evan Hartmann, Visual Art + Design Department Award

Ponchatoula

Dara Calmes, Visual Art + Design Department Award

Ally Holloway, Visual Art + Design Department Award

Port Allen

Michael-Anne Leachman, F. Dale Parent Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Sociology

Prairieville

Nicole Redmond, Roman Heleniak Award in Social Studies Education

Bailey Weiss, Visual Art + Design Department Award

Slidell

Emma Guillot, Marc P. Ridel Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Criminal Justice

Gabrielle Messina, Outstanding Senior in English, Language and Literature Concentration

Walker

Paige Devall, D Vickers Award for Creative Writing

