Southeastern College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences honors top students

Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences honored top graduates at its annual honors convocation May 3.
Of the 30 students honored, four are Livingston Parish natives.
Also at the convocation, the college honored four faculty members with awards: Aileen Mootoo, Excellence in Teaching; Keith Costa, Excellence in Artistic Activity; Angie Anderson, Excellence in Service; and Jeffrey Bell, Excellence in Research.
Additionally, the college honored inductees into the Southeastern chapter of Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Society.
Departmental awards were presented to the following:
Abita Springs
Lauren Guillory, Martina Buck Award in History
Baton Rouge
Alyssa Schneider, Director’s Award in General Studies
Bogalusa
Kimber Peters, Outstanding Senior in English – Creative Writing Concentration
Covington
Sabrina Gil, Visual Art + Design Department Award
Mina Perkins, Visual Art + Design Department Award
Tanner Rapier, Outstanding Senior Award in Graphic Design
Denham Springs
Breanna Burton, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in World Language, Spanish Concentration
Samantha Ellis, (Honors in Psychology)
Ashly Rodriguez, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in World Languages, Spanish Education Concentration
Folsom
Emily Montelepre, (Honors in Psychology)
Franklinton
Hunter Welch, Marc P. Riedel Outstanding Senior in New Media + Animation
Hammond
Whitney Bourdier, Outstanding Senior Award in World Languages, Dual Language Concentration
Marina Burguete-Diago, James Wilcox Outstanding Graduating Senior in Music Award
Maya Little, (Honors in Psychology)
Laureana Robertson, Outstanding Senior in General Studies
Aileigh Simmons, Visual Art + Design Department Award
Loranger
Sierra Arbaugh, Visual Art + Design Department Award
Kaylan Treadway, Harold Leu Award in Political Science
Lutcher
Brynn Lundy, Outstanding Graduate in Communication and Media Studies
Mandeville
Jacey Fitzmorris, Honors in Psychology
Metairie
Stephen Benton, Martina Buck Award in History
Evan Hartmann, Visual Art + Design Department Award
Ponchatoula
Dara Calmes, Visual Art + Design Department Award
Ally Holloway, Visual Art + Design Department Award
Port Allen
Michael-Anne Leachman, F. Dale Parent Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Sociology
Prairieville
Nicole Redmond, Roman Heleniak Award in Social Studies Education
Bailey Weiss, Visual Art + Design Department Award
Slidell
Emma Guillot, Marc P. Ridel Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Criminal Justice
Gabrielle Messina, Outstanding Senior in English, Language and Literature Concentration
Walker
Paige Devall, D Vickers Award for Creative Writing
