Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and becoming windy with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.