Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business held its inaugural Written Projects or Works of Excellence and Distinction (WOWED!) program awards ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 5.
During the ceremony, three students were selected by the awards committee to be honored for their written projects, including one from Livingston Parish: Taylor Steele, a senior marketing major from Springfield; Jordan Goines, a junior marketing major from Slidell; and Celeste Knight, a senior general studies major from Franklinton.
The “WOWED!” program was created to recognize students who have created the “best of the best” written individual and group projects, works, or papers each semester under the guidance of a faculty mentor, said Merritt Professor of Management and Program Director David C. Wyld.
The program was established by College of Business Dean Antoinette Phillips in an effort to advance the College of Business’ goal of continually improving students’ written communication skills, Wyld said.
According to Phillips, the “WOWED!” program is significant for several reasons, such as recognizing students for excellent academic written work as well as further encouraging and rewarding their efforts in this area.
“It also reinforces one of the college’s key learning goals and provides a venue for celebrating student success, and archiving the selections provides other students with current, peer-authored examples of excellent writing,” Phillips said.
Each student gave a brief overview of their work at the ceremony, having turned their papers into academic posters for the event. Phillips said the honored students were nominated by their faculty mentors “as exemplifying the excellence that all College of Business students should strive for in demonstrating their written communication skills.”
They competed with their peers and were judged as the best not only in their respective classes, but also among all other courses taught across the College of Business.
Steele presented her project on “Hometown Pharmacy,” which explored the challenges facing her own family’s business of the same name. Professor of Marketing Michael Budden nominated Steele, whose family established its pharmacy in 2009, for the program.
Goines’ work detailed the massive changes across the entertainment industry — and personal lives — with the rise of streaming services. Assistant Professor of Marketing Juliana White nominated Goines for the program. Knight presented her work on “Wild Blu Boutique,” a women’s clothing store in Bogalusa. Budden also nominated her for the program.
“These projects, works and papers will have a lasting impact, as they will be featured on Moodle as examples for future students to follow in preparing high-quality and highly effective written works,” Wyld said. “In doing so, these students have done a great service to help their future peers to develop better written communication skills to aid them in their college careers, and more importantly, in their careers beyond Southeastern.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.