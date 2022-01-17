Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business held its semi-annual awards ceremony for the Written Works of Excellence and Distinction Program Dec. 9, honoring four outstanding students who excelled on papers written for class assignments during the fall 2021 semester.
Two of the honorees are Livingston Parish natives.
The WOWED Program was created in 2019 to recognize students who have created the “best of the best” written individual and group projects, works or papers each semester.
Established by former Dean Antoinette Phillips, the program seeks to advance the College of Business’ learning goal in regards to continually working to improve students’ written communication skills.
This program is directed by Merritt Professor of Management David C. Wyld, who also helped create it.
Professor of Marketing and Interim College of Business Dean Tará Lopez commended the students on their commitment to their projects.
“The WOWED program is a wonderful opportunity to highlight the value of written communication skills and recognize students who stand out among their peers,” Lopez said.
The semester’s WOWED honorees included the following: management major Donna Fairburn of Denham Springs for her paper “Man vs. Machine”; accounting and supply chain management major Ella Hidalgo of St. Amant for her paper “$15 Minimum Wage”; management major Judah B. Richardson of Holden for his paper “Good Intentions”; and business administration major Brigid Kildare Tournoux of Springfield, Ill. for her paper “A Raise to the Wage.”
All four students were nominated by Assistant Professor of Economics Scott Burns for their excellent written works done this semester.
Praising the students for their efforts that earned them this distinction, Wyld said, “These four students truly exemplified the excellence that our students can achieve in producing high quality writing. Their works, which are available for all present and future College of Business students to see, will serve as models for our students as to how they can aspire to be effective written communicators, not just in their college pursuits, but more importantly in their careers.”
