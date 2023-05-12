Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Education students were celebrated recently at the college’s annual spring honors convocation.
The college announced the recipients of departmental honors and includes the following:
Baton Rouge
Kaleigh Carter, Resident Student Teacher of the Year Finalist
Ashlon Morris, Future Educator Honor Roll
Maggie Tregre, Outstanding Teacher Candidate Award in English Education
Amanda White, Outstanding Teacher Candidate Award in Health and Physical Education
Covingston
Katelyn Boe, Outstanding Teacher Candidate Award in Early Childhood Education PK-3
Olivia Russell, Outstanding Teacher Candidate Award in Elementary Education, 1-5
Denham Springs
Ali Bueche, Resident Student Teacher of the Year Finalist
Elizabeth Dozier, Outstanding Teacher Candidate Award in Special Education
Greensburg
Emily Miller, Outstanding Teacher Candidate Award in Music Education
Hammond
Lauren DeVaney, Outstanding Teacher Candidate Award in Math Education
Kenner
Zachary Handlin, Outstanding Teacher Candidate Award in Middle School Education, 4-8
Killian
Dillon Maloney, Lions Connected Program Graduate
Mandeville
Jeana Bellan, Outstanding Teacher Candidate Award in Biology Education
Marrero
Serena Brown, Resident Student Teacher of the Year Finalist
Maurepas
Marlee Carroll, Lions Connected Program Graduate
New Orleans
Jack Juul, Lions Connected Program Graduate
Ponchatoula
Brenan Dominguez, Future Educator Honor Roll
Prairieville
Samuel Douzart, Roman Heleniak Award in Social Studies Education
Megan Little, Resident Student Teacher of the Year Finalist
Slidell
Jourdyn Maronge, Resident Student Teacher of the Year Finalist
Steven Wright, Lions Connected Program Graduate
