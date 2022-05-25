Southeastern College of Education honors top students

Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Education students were celebrated recently at the college’s annual spring honors convocation.
Tw of the 13 honorees are from Livingston Parish.
The college announced the recipients of departmental honors and includes the following:
Abita Springs – Alexa Yates, Outstanding Graduate in English Education and Resident Student Teacher of the Year.
Baton Rouge – Leslie Phillips, Future Educator Honor Roll.
Gonzales – Elizabeth Austin, Outstanding Graduate in Middle School Education and finalist for Resident Student Teacher of the Year.
Hammond – Ashlyn Harris, Outstanding Graduate in Elementary Education PK – 3; and Lily Navarra, Future Educator Honor Roll and Outstanding Service Award.
Holden – Kaylee Hughes, Outstanding Graduate in Health and Physical Education.
Kentwood – Lauren Gehringer, Outstanding Graduate in Special Education and finalist for Resident Student Teacher of the Year.
Mandeville – Madeleine Abadie, Outstanding Graduate in Elementary Education, 1-5 and finalist for Resident Student Teacher of the Year.
Ponchatoula – Cher Siebenkittel, Outstanding Graduate in Math Education; Emily Guagliardo, Outstanding Graduate in Music Education; and Athena Weinberger, finalist for Resident Student Teacher of the Year.
Prairieville – Nicole Redmond, Roman Heleniak Award for Social Studies Education.
Watson – Jennifer Calloway, Outstanding Graduate in Art Education.
