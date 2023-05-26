Southeastern confers degrees on graduates

Southeastern Louisiana University honors graduates inside the University Center in Hammond on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

Southeastern Louisiana University celebrated its 1,133 graduates Saturday, May 13, in two separate commencement ceremonies in the University Center.

Southeastern graduates included 371 men and 762 women, who were receiving 17 different degrees and representing 28 states and 19 countries. Candidates for associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were honored.

