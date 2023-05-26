Southeastern Louisiana University celebrated its 1,133 graduates Saturday, May 13, in two separate commencement ceremonies in the University Center.
Southeastern graduates included 371 men and 762 women, who were receiving 17 different degrees and representing 28 states and 19 countries. Candidates for associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were honored.
Of the total number of graduates, approximately 136 are from Livingston Parish.
Southeastern President John L. Crain delivered remarks at each ceremony, which were his final commencements. After more than 35 years in higher education, Crain is retiring as President of Southeastern.
A native of Franklinton, La., Crain became the 14th president of Southeastern in February 2009 after having served as Interim President from July 2008. He guided the university through several years of sizable state budget reductions, the COVID-19 pandemic, and multiple hurricanes, including Hurricane Ida, which caused significant damage to the Hammond campus and surrounding region.
During his tenure, Southeastern’s campus has seen major facility improvements, including the completion of a new student union and new campus student residential facilities, as well as several new and renovated academic buildings. Multiple new academic programs were launched along with new academic support and campus life initiatives.
The Lion Athletics program has seen competitive successes by multiple teams, as well as strong academic achievement by student athletes. The Southeastern Foundation also saw impressive growth, as private fundraising took on a greater sense of urgency during the period of state funding challenges.
Prior to being named President, Crain served seven years as Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Southeastern and before that as a faculty member in the Department of Accounting, including two years as President of the Faculty Senate and two years as Department Head.
Livingston Parish students receiving associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were:
Masters Degrees
Denham Springs
Katelyn Baker, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Amy C. Biggerstaff, Nursing
Adrienne D. Cesar, Nursing
Katie W. Covington, Special Education
Ash’Leightatia N. Gaines, Counseling
Rebecca Rushing, Curriculum and Instruction
Blake M. Sibley, Nursing
Savanah West, Multiple Level MAT
Kristin K. Manuel, Nursing
Livingston
Hannah L. Reck, Health & Kinesiology
Springfield
Jaila L. Golden, Business Administration
Walker
Anna J. Ardoin, Nursing
Logan P. Bergeron, Music
Lori A. Champlin, Multiple Level MAT
Bachelors Degrees
Albany
Logan R. Guidry, Criminal Justice
Camryn R. Woods, Accounting
Denham Springs
Jordy G. Adams, Kinesiology
Kaitlyn Alain, Human Sciences
Olivia G. Alexander, Nursing
Luis A. Almonte-Pimentel, Business Administration
Victoria A. Ardoin, General Studies
Camryn D. Brunson, Business Administration
Ali E. Bueche, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3
Rylie A. Butler, Health Sciences
Kylee E. Cain, Psychology
Paige E. Cassano, Management
Malorie L. Clark, General Studies
Daniella M. Crane, Middle School Education Grades 4-8
Tyler R. Daspit, Information Technology
Jacob C. Deaton, History
Summer L. Didier, Social Work
Jason L. Duncan, History
Mariah D. Fillingame, Psychology
Bethany R. Flauss, Nursing
Baileigh R. Futch, Nursing
Jackson L. Garon, Sport Management
Madelyn L. Gaubert, Nursing
Krystal P. Harrigill, Psychology
Madison E. Harrouch, Nursing
Kelsea D. Haynes, Psychology
Katelyn M. Heaton, General Studies
A’Mya M. Heggins, Art
Hannah N. Heinz, Biological Sciences
Tristen A. Holwager, Elementary Education Grades 1-5
Max T. Hopcraft, History
Alexius L. Horne, Business Administration
Brooklyn N. Howard, Accounting
Indya R. Jackson, Psychology
Carley E. Jarman, Biological Sciences
Evan D. Johnson, Marketing
Morgan T. Jones, Management
John M. Juban, Information Technology
Matthew B. Kiger, Nursing
Lindsey Kish, Marketing
Christian L. Knox, General Studies
Nicholas O. Lajaunie, Computer Science
Gavin E. Lastrapes, Marketing
Kaitlin M. Lind, Social Work
Caleb T. Martin, Information Technology
Collin C. Martin, Accounting
Jared Martin, Information Technology
McKenzie Q. Mayeux, Nursing
Randon E. McCallum, Athletic Training
Diana L. McMenis, World Languages
Destiny N. McLin, Psychology
Serena Mclin, Business Administration
Kolt E. Mitchell, Industrial Technology
Madisynn R. Moss, Psychology
William G. Newton, Psychology
Brittney D. Nichols, History
Kelcie Overheim, Social Work
MaKayla M. Patterson, Athletic Training
Chloe L. Pepper, Health Systems Management
Edward B. Pezant, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment
Elmer A. Romero, Business Administration
Burlie L. Sholar IV, Psychology
Jarrielle L. Spann, Nursing
Bailey N. Stewart, Health Sciences
Jessica A. Sullivan, Marketing
Jonathan S. Taylor, Finance
Ashlyn E. Territo, Health Sciences
Candace B. Watson, Elementary Education Grades 1-5
Caroline G. Watson, Political Science
Ian M. Wiginton, Business Administration
Amber D. Williams, Nursing
Meg S. Williams, Management
French Settlement
Jacey W. Rawls, Health Systems Management
Holden
Alyssa M. Blount, Mathematics
Nathaniel B. Fitzpatrick, Industrial Technology
Casey M. Holden, Psychology
D’Sha L. Hutchinson, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3
Ana L. Izaguirre, Nursing
Shelby F. Miller, Elementary Education Grades 1-5
Vanisha Smith, Social Work
Livingston
Rachel Duffy, Kinesiology
Claire V. Glascock, Management
Matthew P. McCon, Social Studies Education
Preston L. McLin, Kinesiology
Savannah P. Morris, Health Systems Management
Jasmine B. Nasser, Biological Sciences
Taiveyuana A. Rhodes, General Studies
Kaitlyn H. Simmons, Biological Sciences
Brianne L. Smith, Engineering Technology
Madison D. Whiddon, Biological Sciences
Jacob D. Wilkinson, Criminal Justice
Emily M. Wilson, Management
Maurepas
Jace M. Barnewold, Industrial Technology
Emma C. Gautreau, Communication Sciences & Disorders
McKenna Lessard, Business Administration
Grant Meadows, Chemistry
Callie A. Roddy, Athletic Training
Krickett Simoneaux, General Studies
Cloie A. Whitney, Elementary Education Grades 1-5
Springfield
Trinity Bertram, Psychology
Preston H. Hendry, Biological Sciences
Logan Klier, Information Technology
Carley Miller, Nursing
Litzy Perea, World Languages
Sara A. Sadowsky, English
Molly K. Sullivan, Supply Chain Management
Walker
Jenna A. Bevens, Health Systems Management
Elizabeth Blythe, Health Systems Management
Skyler A. Champlin, English Education
Brandi N. Chustz, Finance
Jesse Demars, Marketing
Madeline L. Fontenot, Psychology
Chandler Fredricks, Accounting
Allyson G. Holder, General Studies
James D. Koontz, Jr, Business Administration
Hudson J. Mayeux, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment
Julia G. McDuffie, Accounting
Amy E. Powell, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Christopher K. Welda, Management
Lauren P. Wheat, Social Work;
Watson -- Lindsey E. Rizzo, Art
Associate Degrees
Holden
Jaycee L. Hughes, Industrial Technology
