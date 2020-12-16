SLU Graduation 2020

A Southeastern Louisiana University graduate celebrates following a commencement ceremony celebrating the College of Business inside Strawberry Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. After switching graduation ceremonies to a virtual format last spring and summer amid the coronavirus pandemic, university officials decided to hold an outdoor in-person commencement following the fall 2020 semester. To limit crowd sizes, the commencement was divided into four ceremonies over a two-day span, Dec. 8-9, 2020.

 David Gray | The News

Southeastern Louisiana University celebrated 1,084 graduates in four separate commencement ceremonies in Strawberry Stadium over a two-day span.

Of that total, 129 are from Livingston Parish.

The in-person ceremonies took place Dec. 8-9, the first traditional commencements the university has held since before the start of the coronavirus pandemic. All participants and guests were required to wear masks, and social distancing was strictly enforced.

Southeastern graduates included 372 men and 712 women, who were receiving 14 different degrees and representing 21 states and 14 countries.

Candidates for associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were honored.

The university also awarded its highest academic honor, the President’s Medal for Academic Excellence, to nine students with the highest cumulative grade point average in the university’s five colleges. One came from Livingston Parish. 

Medal recipients were:

-- College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences — communication major Raychelle Riley of Denham Springs; and vocal education major Carley Duet of Cut Off.

-- College of Business — management major Megan Marie Blomquist of Pineville; accounting and finance major Prince Gurung of Hammond; and finance major Ethan Doyle Hunt of Monroe.

-- College of Education — elementary education major, Laura Mendoza of Covington.

-- College of Nursing and Health Sciences — communication and sciences and disorders major Katherine Elizabeth Fontenot of Kentwood.

-- College of Science and Technology — computer science major Krishna Raj Paudel of Nepal; and integrated biology major Autumn Collins of Hammond.

Listed below are the Livingston Parish natives who received associate, bachelor’s, master’s degrees:

Master’s Degrees

Denham Springs

Austin T. Rogers, Organizational Communication

Erin Simoneaux, Special Education

Holden

Brittany A. Rigsby, Special Education

Maurepas

Mason P. Vicknair, Business Administration

Springfield

Maia D. McLin, Nursing

Walker

Jessica R. Robinson, Business Administration

Trent D. Rogers, Integrated Science & Technology

Watson

Jonathan T. Bordelon, Business Administration

Bachelor’s Degrees

Albany

Don M. Chauvin, Jr., Management

Jacob M. Demattio, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment

Bailee K. Gardiner, Psychology

Britt A. Harris, Marketing

Joanna R. Hoyt, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3

Elizabeth B. Mayer, General Studies

Chancie L. Perry, General Studies

Cody D. Sanders, Accounting

Denham Springs

Ashlyn C. Aidt, Chemistry

Tyler M. Alexander, General Studies

Darin B. Alleman, Social Studies Education

Austin B. Allen, Marketing

Danielle D. Branum, General Studies

Gabrielle C. Brown, Biological Sciences

Shelton C. Brown, Industrial Technology

Kaylin B. Calmes, General Studies

Amber L. Charbonnet, Criminal Justice

Hunter D. Collins, Management

Zachary C. Davidson, Business Administration

Keely D. Davis, Family & Consumer Sciences

Alexis R. Duplessis, Communication

Marjorie I. Duvall, General Studies

Elizabeth L. Foster, General Studies

Leah E. Fournier, Business Administration

Annie J. Goodman, General Studies

Victoria L. Guidry, Marketing

Natalie S. Gunter, Accounting

Jacob B. Hardison, Accounting

Olivia C. Harrington, General Studies

Caroline M. Harris, Management

Jessica L. Hernaez, Nursing

Craig J. Hodges, Finance

Casey M. Hunt, Kinesiology

Benjamin P. Johnson, Kinesiology

Ayanna T. Jones, Elementary Education Grades 1-5

Robyn R. Kent, Nursing

Jacob M. Lajaunie, Art

Kayla A. Lamana, Art

Valcour J. Langlois IV, Engineering Technology

Madison R. Larson, Biological Sciences

Jessica A. Latchem, Business Administration

Kaylee E. Leblanc, Kinesiology

Lauryn D. Leblanc, Marketing

Dustin L. Levert, Management

Ashton W. Martin, General Studies

Mckenzie L. Miller, Management

Pierce S. Rainey, Management

Hannah E. Ratcliff, Industrial Technology

Brennen C. Reed, Engineering Technology

Raphineas G. Riley, Jr., General Studies

Raychelle M. Riley, Communication

Sydney A. Roberts, Accounting

Amari B. Russell, Social Work

Carley E. Saunders, Kinesiology

Joseph M. Sceroler, General Studies

Blake M. Sibley, Nursing

Miranda R. Smith, Criminal Justice

Breanna L. Stout, Biological Sciences

LeAnna N. Toups, Business Administration

Kaleigh D. Turner, Psychology

Elyssa Walker, Nursing

Georgette T. Williams, General Studies

Joshua A. Ydarraga, Communication

Holden

Cole Y. Amador, Management

Michael T. Bergeron, Industrial Technology

Leigh A. Cannino, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment

Dylan M. Grantham, Management

Tyler J. Hasson, Accounting

Mallory A. McDaniel, Social Work

Rachel A. Mitchell, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment

Gisela Peak, Marketing

Michael D. Sykes, Biological Sciences

Livingston

Melanie W. Gibney, English

Ashton B. Gill, General Studies

Meghan R. Hughes, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment

Jessica F. Litolff, Accounting

Milan A. Love, Communication

Brandon R. Martin, Management

Sydney D. McCreary, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3

Jessica Methvien, Business Administration

Anna M. Pope, Sociology

Brenna N. Schmidt, Nursing

Cayden J. Stewart, Criminal Justice

Matthew N. Wiley, Social Studies Education

Grace L. Wolfe, General Studies

Maurepas

Emma L. Austin, Accounting

Victoria E. Bovia, Psychology

Kaleigh Kuykendall, Sociology

Lacy L. Loupe, Middle School Education Grades 4-8

Ali E. McCoy, Kinesiology

Springfield

Jessica Gregoire, General Studies

Samantha E. Sanders, Psychology

Kristin T. Woods, General Studies

Nyia T. Young, Criminal Justice

Walker

Mason R. Anderson, Industrial Technology

Anthony V. Baudier, Marketing

Victoria M. Blanchard, Psychology

Camille A. Bokun, Nursing

Aubin C. Brian, Business Administration

Easton P. Cifreo, Management

Kade W. Day, Information Technology

Leslie T. Duplessie, Criminal Justice

Shawn N. Guercio, Management

Jody H. Guidry, General Studies

Mckenzi G. Holmes, Management

Mason Z. Inman, Management

Mason D. Lockhart, Business Administration

Brenna D. McCarthy, Family & Consumer Sciences

Mason J. McKey, Marketing

Christopher D. McKey, Business Administration

Kaleigh E. McMillan, Criminal Justice

Gabrielle H. Nixon, General Studies

Zachary L. Pollard, Marketing

Madison L. Rushing, Management

Brooklyn A. Sherrod, Psychology

Kaylee J. Thibodeaux, Management

Rustyn R. Varner, Jr., Nursing

Devin A. Vogt, Social Work

Tristan A. Wilkinson, Criminal Justice

Associate Degrees

Denham Springs

Kyle A. Perkins, Industrial Technology

Walker

Hunter C. Naquin, Industrial Technology

