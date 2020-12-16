Southeastern Louisiana University celebrated 1,084 graduates in four separate commencement ceremonies in Strawberry Stadium over a two-day span.
Of that total, 129 are from Livingston Parish.
The in-person ceremonies took place Dec. 8-9, the first traditional commencements the university has held since before the start of the coronavirus pandemic. All participants and guests were required to wear masks, and social distancing was strictly enforced.
Southeastern graduates included 372 men and 712 women, who were receiving 14 different degrees and representing 21 states and 14 countries.
Candidates for associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were honored.
The university also awarded its highest academic honor, the President’s Medal for Academic Excellence, to nine students with the highest cumulative grade point average in the university’s five colleges. One came from Livingston Parish.
Medal recipients were:
-- College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences — communication major Raychelle Riley of Denham Springs; and vocal education major Carley Duet of Cut Off.
-- College of Business — management major Megan Marie Blomquist of Pineville; accounting and finance major Prince Gurung of Hammond; and finance major Ethan Doyle Hunt of Monroe.
-- College of Education — elementary education major, Laura Mendoza of Covington.
-- College of Nursing and Health Sciences — communication and sciences and disorders major Katherine Elizabeth Fontenot of Kentwood.
-- College of Science and Technology — computer science major Krishna Raj Paudel of Nepal; and integrated biology major Autumn Collins of Hammond.
Listed below are the Livingston Parish natives who received associate, bachelor’s, master’s degrees:
Master’s Degrees
Denham Springs
Austin T. Rogers, Organizational Communication
Erin Simoneaux, Special Education
Holden
Brittany A. Rigsby, Special Education
Maurepas
Mason P. Vicknair, Business Administration
Springfield
Maia D. McLin, Nursing
Walker
Jessica R. Robinson, Business Administration
Trent D. Rogers, Integrated Science & Technology
Watson
Jonathan T. Bordelon, Business Administration
Bachelor’s Degrees
Albany
Don M. Chauvin, Jr., Management
Jacob M. Demattio, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment
Bailee K. Gardiner, Psychology
Britt A. Harris, Marketing
Joanna R. Hoyt, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3
Elizabeth B. Mayer, General Studies
Chancie L. Perry, General Studies
Cody D. Sanders, Accounting
Denham Springs
Ashlyn C. Aidt, Chemistry
Tyler M. Alexander, General Studies
Darin B. Alleman, Social Studies Education
Austin B. Allen, Marketing
Danielle D. Branum, General Studies
Gabrielle C. Brown, Biological Sciences
Shelton C. Brown, Industrial Technology
Kaylin B. Calmes, General Studies
Amber L. Charbonnet, Criminal Justice
Hunter D. Collins, Management
Zachary C. Davidson, Business Administration
Keely D. Davis, Family & Consumer Sciences
Alexis R. Duplessis, Communication
Marjorie I. Duvall, General Studies
Elizabeth L. Foster, General Studies
Leah E. Fournier, Business Administration
Annie J. Goodman, General Studies
Victoria L. Guidry, Marketing
Natalie S. Gunter, Accounting
Jacob B. Hardison, Accounting
Olivia C. Harrington, General Studies
Caroline M. Harris, Management
Jessica L. Hernaez, Nursing
Craig J. Hodges, Finance
Casey M. Hunt, Kinesiology
Benjamin P. Johnson, Kinesiology
Ayanna T. Jones, Elementary Education Grades 1-5
Robyn R. Kent, Nursing
Jacob M. Lajaunie, Art
Kayla A. Lamana, Art
Valcour J. Langlois IV, Engineering Technology
Madison R. Larson, Biological Sciences
Jessica A. Latchem, Business Administration
Kaylee E. Leblanc, Kinesiology
Lauryn D. Leblanc, Marketing
Dustin L. Levert, Management
Ashton W. Martin, General Studies
Mckenzie L. Miller, Management
Pierce S. Rainey, Management
Hannah E. Ratcliff, Industrial Technology
Brennen C. Reed, Engineering Technology
Raphineas G. Riley, Jr., General Studies
Raychelle M. Riley, Communication
Sydney A. Roberts, Accounting
Amari B. Russell, Social Work
Carley E. Saunders, Kinesiology
Joseph M. Sceroler, General Studies
Blake M. Sibley, Nursing
Miranda R. Smith, Criminal Justice
Breanna L. Stout, Biological Sciences
LeAnna N. Toups, Business Administration
Kaleigh D. Turner, Psychology
Elyssa Walker, Nursing
Georgette T. Williams, General Studies
Joshua A. Ydarraga, Communication
Holden
Cole Y. Amador, Management
Michael T. Bergeron, Industrial Technology
Leigh A. Cannino, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment
Dylan M. Grantham, Management
Tyler J. Hasson, Accounting
Mallory A. McDaniel, Social Work
Rachel A. Mitchell, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment
Gisela Peak, Marketing
Michael D. Sykes, Biological Sciences
Livingston
Melanie W. Gibney, English
Ashton B. Gill, General Studies
Meghan R. Hughes, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment
Jessica F. Litolff, Accounting
Milan A. Love, Communication
Brandon R. Martin, Management
Sydney D. McCreary, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3
Jessica Methvien, Business Administration
Anna M. Pope, Sociology
Brenna N. Schmidt, Nursing
Cayden J. Stewart, Criminal Justice
Matthew N. Wiley, Social Studies Education
Grace L. Wolfe, General Studies
Maurepas
Emma L. Austin, Accounting
Victoria E. Bovia, Psychology
Kaleigh Kuykendall, Sociology
Lacy L. Loupe, Middle School Education Grades 4-8
Ali E. McCoy, Kinesiology
Springfield
Jessica Gregoire, General Studies
Samantha E. Sanders, Psychology
Kristin T. Woods, General Studies
Nyia T. Young, Criminal Justice
Walker
Mason R. Anderson, Industrial Technology
Anthony V. Baudier, Marketing
Victoria M. Blanchard, Psychology
Camille A. Bokun, Nursing
Aubin C. Brian, Business Administration
Easton P. Cifreo, Management
Kade W. Day, Information Technology
Leslie T. Duplessie, Criminal Justice
Shawn N. Guercio, Management
Jody H. Guidry, General Studies
Mckenzi G. Holmes, Management
Mason Z. Inman, Management
Mason D. Lockhart, Business Administration
Brenna D. McCarthy, Family & Consumer Sciences
Mason J. McKey, Marketing
Christopher D. McKey, Business Administration
Kaleigh E. McMillan, Criminal Justice
Gabrielle H. Nixon, General Studies
Zachary L. Pollard, Marketing
Madison L. Rushing, Management
Brooklyn A. Sherrod, Psychology
Kaylee J. Thibodeaux, Management
Rustyn R. Varner, Jr., Nursing
Devin A. Vogt, Social Work
Tristan A. Wilkinson, Criminal Justice
Associate Degrees
Denham Springs
Kyle A. Perkins, Industrial Technology
Walker
Hunter C. Naquin, Industrial Technology
