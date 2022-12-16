Southeastern Louisiana University celebrated its graduates in two separate commencement ceremonies in the University Center on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Southeastern graduates included 346 men and 734 women who received 15 different degrees and represented 20 states and 13 countries. Candidates for associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were honored.
Tangipahoa Parish Superintendent of Schools Melissa Stilley was honored with Southeastern’s Lifetime Achievement Award. A veteran educator with 35 years in the field, Stilley has served at every instructional level in the public school system—classroom teacher, assistant principal, principal, supervisor of curriculum and instruction, and chief academic officer.
Stilley is a 2018 Distinguished Alumna for the College of Education at Southeastern, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1987, her master’s degree in school administration in 1999, her plus 30 in special education in 2000, and in 2018 completed coursework toward a doctorate in educational leadership.
The university awarded its highest academic honor, the President’s Medal for Academic Excellence, to nine students with the highest cumulative grade point average in the university's five colleges.
Medal recipients were:
-- College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences: psychology majors Jacqueline Claire Difulco of Terrytown and Jadi Agnes Foster of Hammond; and English major Carter Layne McComack of Paulina
-- College of Business: marketing major Drew Addison Barzenick of Hammond
-- College of Education: middle school education major Heather Slocum Broom of Franklinton
-- College of Nursing and Health Sciences: kinesiology major Kelsi Lynn Martine of Prairieville; and communication sciences and disorders major Brianna G. Threeton of Walker
-- College of Science and Technology: computer science major Silvin Pradhan of Hammond
Livingston Parish students receiving associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were:
Doctoral Degrees
Denham Springs
James S. Stutts, Educational Leadership Ed.D.
James E. Zimlich, Educational Leadership Ed.D.
Masters Degrees
Denham Springs
Rachel R. Baio, Educational Leadership
Kyla B. D’Arensbourg, Multiple Level MAT
Ayanna T. Jones, Curriculum and Instruction
Courtney F. Mury, Educational Leadership
Kaitlin Nave, Population Health Management
Raychelle M. Riley, Strategic Communication
Holden
Emily P. Galjour, Nursing
Kaitlyn J. Methvien, Nursing
Anna E. Wilkins, Counseling
Livingston
Rachelle C. Berkley, Special Education
Matthias Fowler, Multiple Level MAT
Erica A. Huston, Nursing
Jennifer B. Rowell, Strategic Communication
Springfield
Matthew L. Foster, Population Health Management
Courtney Marks, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Walker
Tabitha Berard, Multiple Level MAT
Matthew L. Graham, Business Administration
Alexia B. Griffiths, Business Administration
Angela C. Johns, Special Education
Rory E. Ray, Business Administration
Bachelors Degrees
Albany
Nicholas M. Dakroub, Management
Dawson B. Gildig, Criminal Justice
Morgan S. Linton, English Education
Justin B. Woodring, Computer Science
Denham Springs
Emma G. Achee, Nursing
Savana L. Allen, Human Sciences
Mary E. Attaway, Nursing
Benjamin D. Baker, Engineering Technology
Laci N. Baldwin, Biological Sciences
Paige Barber, General Studies
Gabriela M. Barksdale, Human Sciences
Madelyn A. Bernard, Marketing
Wilson F. Bernard, Information Technology
Christopher D. Bolin, Accounting
Kaitlyn R. Brent, History
Sarah E. Bresee, Social Work
Steven D. Broussard, General Studies
Haley L. Brown, Nursing
Joni E. Cowart, Nursing
Hallie E. Creed, Psychology
Louise Crumes, Finance
Jessie S. Decoteau, Business Administration
Jordan J. Desselles, Marketing
Nicole M. Dilorenzo, Health Systems Management
Sarah N. Dixon, General Studies
Heather R. Dugas, Kinesiology
Dawson C. Fontenot, Engineering Technology
Cole C. Franklin, Finance
Dustin Gray, Industrial Technology
Abigail J. Greer, Nursing
Danielle S. Hebert, Nursing
Blanche E. Henson, Supply Chain Management
Clayton A. Hines, Psychology
Jeannette M. Jackson, Business Administration
Ive L. Jacobson, Psychology
Samantha D. Jones, General Studies
Laurel Junda, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Payton K. Killcrease, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment
Madison E. Kron, Management
Grace E. Lanier, English
Lauren G. LeBlanc, Social Work
Christopher J. Lee, Accounting
Amber N. Lemoine, Psychology
Justin D. Levatino, Biological Sciences
Noah J. Long, Management
Jordyn A. Louque, Health Systems Management
Makenzie E. Maher, Kinesiology
Brayden T. Messmer, Kinesiology
Kali O. Montgomery, General Studies
Hayley L. Moore, Social Work
Kelsey C. Moses, English
Kayla M. Perault, Management
Mackenzie-Ann W. Richard, Criminal Justice
Jeremiah T. Riewerts, Engineering Technology
Katelyn R. Smith, General Studies
Grace A. Stevens, Middle School Education Grades 4-8
Shelby L. Summers, Kinesiology
Cameron G. Sumrall, Social Work
Tristyn W. Turner, Communication
Haley R. Watts, Social Work
John G. Webb, Finance
Morgan M. Welch, Nursing
Tyrone D. Whitmore, Finance
Lindsey C. Wood, Nursing
Holden
Evan M. Folks, Management
Solie N. Harley, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3
Rebekah D. Hart, General Studies
Dylan J. Naquin, Industrial Technology
Livingston
Benjamin J. Alexander, Criminal Justice
Mason R. Burnette, Kinesiology
Jamie L. Davis, Accounting
Kelly N. Guitreau, General Studies
Bailey D. Karpinski, Accounting
Nicholas A. Melancon, Criminal Justice
Braley C. Trabeau, Management
Breanna M. Weary, General Studies
Maurepas
Emily N. Knight, Human Sciences
Keith J. Landry, Jr., Finance
Emily M. Wagner, Nursing
Springfield
Brittany T. Balsamo, Kinesiology
Emma L. Clark, Kinesiology
Heart D. Faust, Nursing
Jacob Holder, History
Kelsey A. Hurst, Health Sciences
Avelino J. McLeod, Accounting
Shea M. Monteleone, Kinesiology
Riley R. Moran, General Studies
Paige L. Parker, Social Work
Walker
Abigail E. Cifreo, Accounting
Elizabeth A. Dozier, Spec Educ M/MOD Grades 1-5
Rebecca A. Dupuis, English
Brooke Dupuy, Accounting
Katelyn R. Gautreaux, Criminal Justice
Kassandra Guidry, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Micah J. Leclercq, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Shelby L. Lee, Business Administration
Devin W. Maurello, Business Administration
Hilton McGaughey, Industrial Technology
Julia E. Meole, Supply Chain Management
Roger T. Rios, Business Administration
Brennon A. Rogers, Marketing
Rachael L. Smiley, General Studies
Brianna G. Threeton, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Tristan S. Vaughn, Business Administration
Victoria Villar, Health Systems Management
Tabitha E. Williams, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Rebecca Yeager, Communication; Mia D. Zachary, Kinesiology
