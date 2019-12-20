Southeastern Louisiana University conferred degrees on 1,062 graduates during a commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Of that total, 124 are natives of Livingston Parish.
Wallace Lewis, Sr., a retired State Farm executive, served as guest speaker and addressed Southeastern graduating students.
Lewis, a 1976 graduate of Southeastern in business education, is a retired multi-faceted executive with broad-based experience in business start-ups. He is currently a board member of the Southeastern Foundation, is a current elder member mentor for Southeastern Sons of Promise/Daughters of Destiny, and has served on the Southeastern Alumni Association Board.
A resident of Hammond, Lewis has more than 40 years of experience in insurance, financial services, banking, management, field leadership, regional territory marketing and sales, market expansion, market research, team development, public speaking, and talent development.
Candidates for associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were honored during the commencement ceremony.
In his welcome, Southeastern President John L. Crain noted that the 1,062 individuals being recognized at commencement included 367 men and 695 women who were receiving 14 different degrees. They represented 25 states and 13 countries.
The university also awarded its highest academic honor, the President’s Medal for Academic Excellence, to nine students with the highest cumulative grade point average in the university’s five colleges. Two of those students come from Livingston Parish.
Medal recipients were:
College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences -- music/vocal major Kaylin Guillory of Abita Springs; and political science major Kayleigh Reneau of Glasgow, Ky.
College of Business -- management/human resources management major Jessica Gabriel of Ponchatoula; business administration major Savannah Hall of Watson; and accounting major Nikisun Shrestha of Nepal.
College of Education -- elementary education and special education major, Katlyn Daigle of Zachary.
College of Nursing and Health Sciences -- kinesiology/exercise science major Chloe Chauvin of Hammond; and communication sciences and disorders major Ainsleigh LaCombe of Denham Springs.
College of Science and Technology -- biological sciences, integrative biology major Philencia Hillard of Baton Rouge.
Students receiving associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from Livingston Parish were:
Masters Degrees
Denham Springs -- Wesley L. Abbott, Applied Sociology; Tiffany D. Battistella, Educational Leadership; Peyton B. Blackwell, Business Administration; Angela D. Coss, Nursing; Melissa B. Curtis, Educational Leadership; Vickie L. Eaves, Educational Leadership; Lauren A. Lambert, English; Abbie C. Manuel, English; Maitram H. Nguyen, Health & Kinesiology; Connie E. Riddle, Organizational Communication; Kevin J. Schexnayder, Educational Leadership; Kristen E. Wesson, Educational Leadership; Mariam T. Whiddon, Educational Leadership;
Livingston -- Shanna J. Armstrong, Communication Sciences & Disorders; Jamie L. Dyess, Communication Sciences & Disorders;
Maurepas -- Joshua T. Hughes, Integrated Science & Technology;
Walker -- Terry E. Peters, Educational Leadership; Samantha E. Reine, English; Jason C. Vande Vuss, Educational Leadership;
Bachelor’s Degrees
Albany -- Madison C. Peters, Nursing;
Denham Springs -- Trase A. Ainsworth, Marketing; Renee A. Aubin, Nursing; Jenna L. Barrilleaux, History; Kristin A. Booty, Management; Alexis J. Bourgeois, Middle School Education Grades 4-8; Haley E. Broyles, Biological Sciences; Brandt A. Buchanan, Industrial Technology; Adrianne N. Cambre, General Studies; Joseph L. Cambre, Biological Sciences; Alexis M. Carlos, General Studies; Sidney K. Carrier, Nursing; Sydney E. Chauvin, Political Science; Corley M. Chutz, Elementary Education Grades 1-5; Elizabeth S. Creel, Psychology; Robyn M. Desselles, Industrial Technology; Colby T. Diez, Health Systems Management; Claire A. Dimaria, Social Work; Deloy L. Duhon, General Studies; Jared S. Forrest, Criminal Justice; Ricky W. Fuller, Criminal Justice; Kristyn M. Gary, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3; William A. Geoghagan, Biological Sciences; Samantha N. Graves, Nursing; Bethany E. Gray, Psychology; Paige E. Green, General Studies; Devin R. Guidry, Nursing; Jeremy J. Guillot, General Studies;
Also, Savannah L. Hall, Business Administration; Sydney N. Hamilton, Psychology; Eva A. Hoffmann, English; Andrew C. Ilgenfritz, Information Technology; Faith M. Jackson, World Languages; Jeffrey B. Jones, Finance; Caitlin A. Kelly, Business Administration; Ainsleigh C. LaCombe, Communication Sciences & Disorders; Jessica A. Landry, Art; Nerolé C. Larmond, Nursing; Tanner M. Magee, Industrial Technology; Shelby B. McKee, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3; Hunter S. Metrejean, Industrial Technology; Kurdeshia C. Meyers, Communication Sciences & Disorders; Brady A. Morris, Management; De’Ja D. Murray, Nursing; Mandy N. Pennington, Nursing; Haley M. Porter, Nursing; Kayla A. Rabalais, English Education; Victoria M. Reynolds, Kinesiology; Kaitlin J. Ridgell, Biological Sciences; Frank L. Roberts, Jr., Accounting; Blaire A. Romig, Family & Consumer Sciences; Christian H. Scott, Management; David G. Silva, Business Administration; Jarrielle L. Spann, Communication Sciences & Disorders; Amanda B. Sparks, Nursing; Emma M. Stevens, General Studies; Jessie K. Tullos, Industrial Technology; Gabriel L. Watts, General Studies; Emily A. Whittington, Kinesiology; Joshua R. Wingate, Political Science;
Holden -- Holli B. Carlton, General Studies; Ana M. Morales, Biological Sciences; Kelsey L. Overland, Criminal Justice;
Livingston -- Brian D. Hardy, Information Technology; Haley B. Johnson, Criminal Justice; Kyle C. Lewis, Social Studies Education; Jeremiah D. McMorris, Finance; Paula R. Mitchell, General Studies; Hayden C. Nickens, Criminal Justice; Daniel A. Palmer, Industrial Technology; Hannah V. Taylor, Political Science; Elizabeth M. Vallee, Criminal Justice; Emily R. Wright, Nursing;
Maurepas -- Ashley M. Doggette, Communication Sciences & Disorders; Sage L. Kling, Communication Sciences & Disorders; Lance A. Robillard, General Studies;
Springfield -- Jordan M. Carter, Business Administration; Tessera B. Crockett, Biological Sciences; Cole M. Fowler, Business Administration; Emily D. Simeon, Health Education & Promotion; Taylor A. Steele, Marketing; Kaylee D. Threeton, Accounting; Joshua M. Vicks, Sport Management;
Walker -- Rosalie M. Ammersbach, Business Administration; Victoria L. Barnes, General Studies; Bryce A. Cancienne, Management; Jessica L. Cantu, Biological Sciences; Matthew C. Chustz, Health Systems Management; Chelsea D. Coutee, Kinesiology; Brittany J. Coxe, Kinesiology; Paige R. Devall, English; Carl G. Doescher, Social Work; Catherine E. Dunlap, General Studies; Lane P. Fontana, English; Matthew L. Graham, General Studies; Kelsey N. Harris, Biological Sciences; Victoria N. McMasters, General Studies; Alisha R. Powell, General Studies; Brandi D. Sibley, Nursing; Gretchen M. St. Pierre, English Education; Brittany N. Talbert, Nursing; Ashley N. Thacker, Elementary Education Grades 1-5; Raegan F. Welborn, Nursing; Allison R. Wilson, General Studies;
Associate Degrees
Holden -- James W. Seguin III, Industrial Technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.