Southeastern Louisiana University recently debuted its new Innovation Hub located in Sims Memorial Library.
The Innovation Hub — or “iHub” — occupies 5,700 square feet and serves as a central point for innovative resources for students, faculty, alumni, and community/industry partners, the university said.
The space features areas for podcasting, virtual reality development, classroom space for professional development workshops, huddle rooms, and a large multi-use space for group collaborations.
“As a highly flexible, energetic, and technologically advanced space, the iHub is designed to animate ideas, facilitate collaboration, and support both individual and team projects,” the university said.
The iHub is located on the second floor of the Sims Memorial Library. It is a collaboration between SLU and Louisiana Economic Development.
