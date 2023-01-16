Southeastern food ranked among best in country

Students’ opinions and taste buds earned Southeastern Louisiana University 2023 Best College Food in Louisiana recognition as well as a national Top 50 ranking.
The rankings were published by Niche, the market leader in connecting colleges and schools with students and families.
The ranking, based on student reviews, considers meal plan costs and student access to healthy, quality food across a wide range of cuisines and dietary preferences.
At the national level, Southeastern came in at No. 35. Only one other Louisiana university made the Top 50 cut.
“With the expansion of our Student Union, we completely transformed the dining experience on campus,” said Connie Davis, director of Auxiliary Services. “After much research, we found that trends in campus dining include a central location that offers both healthy and delicious options with affordable variety for the students and campus community.
“The Mane Dish restaurant has an ever-changing menu that can be customized to the consumer's preferences. Located in the new Student Union, it’s a great space to relax and enjoy a meal while on campus.”
The ranking was based on survey responses obtained from students at more than 1,300 public and private traditional four-year colleges and universities across the United States. Among the criteria considered were healthy and organic options, overall quality, and variety of offerings.
Student opinions collected in the survey referred to the many options for campus dining, the variety of meals from which to choose, quality and freshness of food, and reasonable prices.
“The food is great and also good for you,” said one student online reviewer.
Another said: “The quality of the dining experience is fantastic. The staff is friendly and the food is always fresh and delicious.”
“There are plenty of options to choose from to eat; I love having so many choices,” said a third.
In addition to its Mane Dish dining facility, which offers all you care to eat meals made on site, Southeastern also maintains a food court, featuring a variety of nationally-based vendors.
