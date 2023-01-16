Southeastern food ranked among best in country

A Southeastern Louisiana University student makes her meal selection at the Mane Dish restaurant in the university’s Student Union. Southeastern food has been rated best in Louisiana and 35th nationally for the quality of its food by Niche, a national college marketing research firm.

 Photo from Southeastern Louisiana University

Students’ opinions and taste buds earned Southeastern Louisiana University 2023 Best College Food in Louisiana recognition as well as a national Top 50 ranking.

The rankings were published by Niche, the market leader in connecting colleges and schools with students and families.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.